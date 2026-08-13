U.S. News & World Report Announces Winners of the 2026-2027 Pet Insurance Awards

The awards recognize top-rated pet insurance providers based on customer satisfaction, claims handling and plan options.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today recognizes the winners of the 2026-2027 Pet Insurance Awards. These accolades identify five leading pet insurance companies to help pet owners navigate an expanding market and find coverage that aligns with their financial priorities and their pet's unique healthcare needs.

The awards come as pet owners increasingly seek high-quality care for their pets and as veterinary care costs continue to rise alongside expanding treatment options for pet health.

"Choosing the right insurance coverage provides peace of mind to pet owners that they won't have to choose between their pet and their wallet when an unexpected accident or illness happens," said Kayla Randolph, pet insurance writer and editor for U.S. News. "U.S. News' awards combine industry data and direct feedback from current policyholders to help consumers identify which insurers consistently deliver in key areas – from seamless claims processing and flexible deductible structures to customer satisfaction and availability to older pets."

Lemonade pet insurance takes top honors as Best Overall, earning the highest overall score based on three key metrics after considering 11,424 data points. Pumpkin stands out as Best for Customer Satisfaction for its high score in the U.S. News customer survey. Pets Best secures the title of Best for Seamless Claims, with the fewest reported negative experiences with claim denials.

MetLife pet insurance earns Best for Deductible Options with more than 20 choices, including a $0 option. Spot is recognized as Best for Older Pets since it doesn't turn away senior pets based on their age.

Pet Insurance Company Award Winners

Category Winner Best Overall Lemonade Best for Customer Satisfaction Pumpkin Best for Seamless Claims Pets Best Best for Deductible Options MetLife Best for Older Pets Spot

Methodology

U.S. News has evaluated pet insurance companies since 2021 to bring clarity and transparency to complex financial decisions. To determine the 2026-2027 award winners, U.S. News researched 20 pet insurance companies, surveyed more than 800 pet insurance policyholders and analyzed a combined total of 11,424 data points, including 6,528 on satisfaction and service features and 4,896 cost quotes.

U.S. News' methodology evaluates pet insurance companies across core pillars including customer satisfaction, coverage options, service features and cost. By weighing these empirical metrics alongside real-world customer sentiment, U.S. News helps pet owners easily identify the providers best suited to their budget and four-legged friends.

A full searchable list of the U.S. News Pet Insurance Awards is available here. Visit Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, TikTok and X using #USNewsBestInsurance.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, insurance, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.