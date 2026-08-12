U.S. News & World Report Releases Debut Ratings for the 2026-2027 Best GLP-1 Telehealth Platforms

Inaugural ratings evaluate leading online GLP-1 platforms to help consumers make informed decisions in the fast-growing weight management market.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in healthcare decision support, today announced its debut ratings for the Best GLP-1 Telehealth Platforms. The inaugural ratings evaluate 20 online platforms offering FDA-approved, brand-name GLP-1 medications – such as Wegovy, Zepbound, Ozempic and Foundayo – to help consumers safely and confidently navigate the expanding digital weight management marketplace.

Navigating prescription weight loss requires personalized medical guidance, and patients should partner with a healthcare provider to ensure any online platform meets their specific clinical needs.

The release comes as GLP-1 medications continue to reshape the healthcare landscape. In a U.S. News survey published in January 2026 on Top Health Trends for 2026, 52% of health and nutrition experts indicated the expanded use of GLP-1s as the trend that would make the most significant impact on public health this year.

With demand for GLP-1's surging, millions of Americans are turning to online telehealth platforms to access these medications. However, navigating complicated fee structures, varying levels of doctor oversight and complex insurance processes makes finding transparent and reliable options difficult. U.S. News' new ratings cut through the noise by evaluating platforms on clinical rigor, pricing transparency, insurance concierge support and long-term care management.

"Finding transparent cost details and reliable decision support data is often confusing to consumers," said Gretel Schueller, managing editor of health at U.S. News. "U.S. News' GLP-1 telehealth platform ratings were created to bring clarity to a complex marketplace. By thoroughly evaluating platforms across six unique patient-focused pillars, we aim to help American consumers confidently choose a platform – in consultation with their doctor – that aligns with their budget and health goals."

Top-Rated GLP-1 Telehealth Platforms

Out of 20 platforms evaluated, 11 achieved top ratings from U.S. News based on a comprehensive 5-point scale:

Top Performers by Category

U.S. News recognized individual standouts across four specific categories:

Category Winner Best for Insurance Support Amazon One Medical Best for Clinical Support Found Best for Supplemental Support Noom Best for Customer Satisfaction Ro

Methodology

U.S. News evaluated 20 telehealth platforms offering FDA-approved, brand-name GLP-1s using 14,161 data points and feedback from more than 1,200 active GLP-1 telehealth users. These platforms were scored on a 5-point scale across six key pillars: clinical support (25%), screening rigor (20%), transparency (17%), insurance assistance (15%), supplemental care (13%), and overall customer satisfaction (10%). Companies that only offer compounded GLP-1 medications were not included in our analysis. However, some of the rated platforms offer both branded and compounded. In those cases, U.S. News' ratings only evaluate the aspects of the platform relating to FDA-approved, brand-name GLP-1 medications.

When considering GLP-1 treatment, individuals should always consult with a medical provider. To find a primary care physician or specialist in your area, visit the U.S. News Doctor Directory to guide your care decisions in consultation with your doctor.

To explore the full ratings and methodology, visit Best GLP-1 Telehealth Platforms. For additional information on treatment options, check out U.S. News' GLP-1 Consumer Guide.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, insurance, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.