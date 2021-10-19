U.S. News & World Report Gives San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living Highest Marks for Quality of Care in Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Categories

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, US News & World Report published their findings on quality of care for skilled nursing facilities in California giving the San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living (SFCJL) it's highest rating – 5 out of 5 stars. The independent survey of current and past patients in our skilled nursing program at SFCJL was conducted in 2020 – during the height of the Covid 19 Pandemic – which showcases the amazing work of our clinical care and rehabilitation teams during the most trying circumstances in a generation.

The report, which is available online here, focuses on short and long-term rehabilitation and long-term skilled nursing and highlights some of the efforts the organization took to keep patients safe while recovering from illness or injury. In addition, the report mentions the importance of its non-profit status, the size of the organization, both in bed counts as well as financial resources and staff, and directly compares the campus to other senior care options in northern California. Along with second to none care, SFCJL redefines the category by offering private rooms and private bathrooms for patients in our care.

"We are very pleased with this independent assessment of the quality of care at our campus," said Daniel Ruth, CEO and President of SFCJL. "It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, the quality of care they delivery every day, and the fact that we have, and will continue, to put patient care first at our campus."

For more information on the San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living visit us here.

