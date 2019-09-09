U.S. News & World Report highlights Radford University's commitment to innovation with a significant rise in national rankings

"This achievement is shared by all who contribute to the success of Radford University. This is measurable data demonstrating our continued forward momentum as we become the premier innovative, student-centered university in the Commonwealth of Virginia and beyond with a keen focus on teaching, research and service," said Radford University President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D. "Our commitment to academic excellence and student success is demonstrated through our outstanding faculty and student relationships. Radford University is truly a special place where students come first."

The favorable results come in the wake of several outstanding achievements and developments at Radford University, which demonstrate the University's steadfast commitment to empowering students from diverse backgrounds by providing transformative educational experiences.

The September 2017 launch of the Innovative Mobile Personalized Accelerated Competency Training (IMPACT) program represented the first of its kind within the Commonwealth of Virginia. This program offers self-paced, competency-based education in the areas of cybersecurity, geospatial intelligence and teacher education. It provides critical and in-demand education to those within the workforce, in a delivery mode that aligns with each student's individual scheduling needs. Today, just two years after beginning as a small start-up, there are more than 1,500 students taking advantage of this adaptive and innovative learning platform.

Additionally, Radford University recently welcomed the first class of Highlanders at Radford University Carilion (RUC), an educational location in Roanoke, Virginia. This educational site was the result of an 18-month merger process through a public-private partnership between Radford University and Carilion Clinic. It represents a cutting-edge approach to ensuring the healthcare workforce needs are met with a strong and highly-qualified talent pipeline. Additionally, the merger and establishment of RUC promises robust educational offerings to current and future Highlanders alike, while also increasing the presence of Radford University within the Star City and the Innovation Corridor.

In addition to robust academic offerings and innovative accomplishments, Radford University continues to offer a living and learning environment that students are proud to call home. It is welcoming and inclusive, while maximizing on the natural beauty and scenic views of Southwest Virginia. The American classical campus is nestled along the New River, which results in an abundance of outdoor activities for students to enjoy, when not working diligently within the classroom.

Radford University is no stranger to accolades.

The University regularly appears in the Princeton Review "Best Colleges and Universities in the Southeast" and U.S. News & World Report "Best Regional Universities" in the South. Radford University has also received recognition for providing high-quality higher education experiences at an affordable cost. It has been ranked a "Best Bang for the Buck" by Washington Monthly Magazine, a "Best Value College" by the Princeton Review and a "Best College for Your Money" by Money magazine. Some additional accolades earned by Radford University are "Best for Vets" by Military Times and "Best Colleges for Veterans – South" by U.S. News & World Report.

Radford University also made progress on other areas in the U.S. News & World Report 2020 Best Colleges rankings as evident in the "Best Regional Universities – South" category, moving to No. 28, up from No. 46 the previous year and No. 47 in 2017. The University's 2020 ranking for "Best Value Schools, Regional Universities South," is up 10 spots from the previous year, from No. 50 to No. 40.

College ranking guides are one way for students and their families to obtain information about and compare educational institutions. Higher education is a major investment and having information to make an informed decision is critical. U.S. News & World Report rankings are based on measurable quality markers, such as: first-year student retention, graduation rates and faculty resources. Faculty resources include the ratio of faculty to students and number of faculty holding terminal degrees in their field, two areas in which Radford University excels. Radford University has a student to faculty ratio of 16:1, and 84 percent of faculty hold terminal degrees in their field.

"At Radford University, faculty are deeply dedicated to our disciplines, as well as our students," said Faculty Senate President and Professor of Anthropological Sciences Jake R. Fox, Ph.D. "Our faculty and students help make our institution stand out in the Commonwealth of Virginia, as well as the region and nation."

These achievements underscore Radford University's commitment to academic excellence and student success.

Contact: Sherry Wallace, 540-831-6713

SOURCE Radford University