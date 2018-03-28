U.S. News & World Report Highlights the Future of Work at Annual STEM Solutions Conference, April 4-6

"Understanding the future of work – from filling the new collar pipeline to developing successful private and public partnerships – remains one of the greatest challenges in workforce development," said Brian Kelly, editor and chief content officer at U.S. News. "The Workforce of Tomorrow conference emphasizes finding ways to cultivate the next generation of talent."

Following the theme of "Skills, Jobs and the New Collar Economy," this year's program focuses on understanding and filling the jobs of the future, developing effective partnerships and policy and spurring innovation in education. Featured sessions include:

Wednesday, April 4

Opening Reception and Workshops with the STEM Learning Ecosystems Initiative, American Institutes for Research, San Diego Workforce Partnership and more

Thursday, April 5

Friday, April 6

Conference speakers include Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Jeff Weld, Senior Policy Advisor and Assistant Director for STEM Education at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, Northeastern University President Joseph Aoun, National Science Foundation Director France A. Córdova, Host and Executive Producer of Science Friday Ira Flatow and leaders at ZipRecruiter, the College Board, IBM, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, ExxonMobil, Microsoft, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, and more.

For the seventh annual conference, Workforce of Tomorrow has partnered with the STEM Funders Network's STEM Learning Ecosystems Initiative and the USA Science & Engineering Festival to champion the STEM cause by incorporating real-world perspectives from the industry leaders, educators, nonprofits, parents and students who are a part of those efforts.

About U.S. News STEM Solutions

The U.S. News STEM Solutions Presents: Workforce of Tomorrow conference is focused on improving America's science, technology, engineering and math skills. Produced by U.S. News & World Report, the conference highlights STEM issues on a national stage and assembles major corporations, leading educators and top policymakers to advance the development of a STEM-focused workforce in the new-collar economy. The seventh annual conference will take place in Washington, D.C., in 2018. For more details and updates, please visit http://usnewsstemsolutions.com/updates/.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Education, Health, Personal Finance, Travel, Cars and News, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings, news and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 30 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

