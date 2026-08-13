U.S. News & World Report Honors RTI International For Supporting Family Caregiving

Highlights:

Recognition highlights workplace support for employees with caregiving responsibilities.

Award reflects RTI's commitment to employee well-being and flexibility.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Employees across the U.S. are increasingly balancing careers with caring for children, aging parents and other loved ones. In recognition of organizations that help employees navigate those responsibilities, U.S. News & World Report has named independent scientific research institute RTI International to its list of Best Companies to Work For: Supporting Family Caregiving 2026-27.

Best Companies to Work For - Supporting Family Caregiving badge

The designation recognizes employers that provide programs, policies and workplace practices designed to support employees with family caregiving responsibilities. The annual rankings evaluate companies on factors that contribute to employee well-being and workplace satisfaction.

"This recognition reflects RTI's commitment to creating a workplace where employees do not have to choose between meaningful careers and caring for the people who depend on them," said Bucky Fairfax, D.B.A., RTI executive vice president and chief human resources officer. "Family caregivers are vital to our workforce, and we are proud to foster an environment that supports their well-being, provides flexibility when it matters most, and enables them to thrive both at work and at home. This honor is a testament to the culture of care, inclusion and respect that our employees help shape every day."

The U.S. News recognition adds to RTI's list of workplace honors highlighting the institute's efforts to support employees and their families. RTI has previously been recognized for its family-friendly workplace culture, commitment to employee well-being and support for the military community.

View the full U.S. News Best Companies to Work For list

Learn more about RTI careers

About RTI International

RTI International is an independent scientific research institute dedicated to improving the human condition. Our vision is to address the world's most critical problems with technical and science-based solutions in pursuit of a better future. Clients rely on us to answer questions that demand an objective and multidisciplinary approach—one that integrates expertise across social, statistical, data, and laboratory sciences, engineering, and other technical disciplines to solve the world's most challenging problems. For more information, visit www.rti.org.

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SOURCE RTI International