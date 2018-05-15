U.S. News & World Report Identifies the 8 Best Cars to Buy Now

"With auto sales slowing, we're seeing better incentives," says Jamie Page Deaton, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "There are even incentives on some luxury models, like the BMW X3, Jaguar F-Pace and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Luxury incentives this good are rare, so buyers should move quickly to take advantage of them."

This month, U.S. News Best Cars has identified eight cars and SUVs that not only offer hefty savings but are also a pleasure to own.

May 2018: The Best Cars to Buy Now

Model U.S. News Best Cars

Rankings Score

(Out of 10) Available Deal Hyundai Sonata 8.7 0% financing for 72 months or $2,000

cash back; lease for $209 per month for

36 months with $1,889 due at signing Toyota Prius 8.5 0.9% financing for 60 months; lease for

$239 per month for 36 months with

$3,199 due at signing BMW X3 8.5 1.9% financing for 60 months; lease for

$469 per month for 36 months with

$4,394 due at signing Jaguar F-Pace 8.6 1.9% financing for 60 months; lease for

$469 per month for 36 months with

$4,394 due at signing Ford Expedition 9.4 2.9% financing for 36 months and $1,000

cash back; lease for around $549 per

month for 39 months with about $3,889

due at signing Mazda MX-5

Miata 8.9 0.9% financing for 72 months or $1,000

cash back Mercedes-Benz

C-Class 8.4 Lease for $419 per month for 36 months

with $4,417 due at signing Kia Optima 8.4 0% financing for 60-66 months or $4,000

cash back; lease for $159 per month for

36 months with $2,499 due at signing

The cars on the list of U.S. News Best Cars to Buy Now either have year-over-year sales declines or slower-than-average sales growth, indicating a good negotiating position for shoppers. Cars on the Best Cars to Buy Now list also take advantage of rising incentive spending, with low interest rates and cash back offers, as well as lease deals. Finally, all cars on the list have an overall score of at least 8.4 (out of 10) in the U.S. News Best Cars rankings.

Deals listed are from manufacturers' sites using representative ZIP codes. Deals may vary depending on location, the buyer's credit score and other factors. Deals are valid through May 31, 2018, according to manufacturers' sites. In some cases, they extend to June 2018.

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 65 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. Eighty percent of active shoppers reported that the U.S. News Best Cars site influenced their car purchasing decision.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Education, Health, Personal Finance, Real Estate, Travel, Cars and News, www.usnews.com provides consumer advice, rankings, news and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 30 million people visit www.usnews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-news--world-report-identifies-the-8-best-cars-to-buy-now-300647900.html

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report

Related Links

http://www.usnews.com

