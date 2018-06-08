U.S. News & World Report Identifies the 8 Best Cars to Buy Now

"Auto sales were up in May, so some automakers will likely pull back on incentives, especially on popular models," says Jamie Page Deaton, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "Still, the Best Cars to Buy Now shows that it can pay to swim against the tide. Shoppers can use our list to find deals on quality cars and SUVs."

This month, U.S. News Best Cars has identified eight cars and SUVs that not only offer hefty savings but are also a pleasure to own.

June 2018: The Best Cars to Buy Now

Model U.S. News Best Cars Rankings Score (Out of 10) Available Deal Hyundai Sonata 8.6 0% financing for 60 months plus $1,000

cash back; lease for $199 per month for 36

months with $2,199 due at signing Toyota Prius 8.5 0.9% financing for 60 months; lease for $249

per month for 36 months with

$3,699 due at signing Nissan Maxima 8.5 0% financing for 60 months plus $1,000

cash back; lease for $249 per month for 36

months with $4,099 due at signing Jaguar F-Pace 8.3 1.9% financing for 36 months plus $1,000

cash back; lease for $499 per month for 36

months with $4,495 due at signing Ford Expedition 9.4 2.9% financing for 60 months plus $1,250

cash back; $3,250 cash back Mazda MX-5 Miata 9.1 0.9% financing for 72 months or $1,000

cash back Mercedes-Benz C-Class 8.4 Lease for $399 per month for 36 months

with $4,247 due at signing Dodge Durango 8.4 0% financing for 36 months plus $750

cash back; lease for $229 per month for 36

months with $2,999 due at signing

The cars on the list of U.S. News Best Cars to Buy Now either have year-over-year sales declines or slower-than-average sales growth, indicating a good negotiating position for shoppers. Cars on the Best Cars to Buy Now list also take advantage of rising incentive spending, with low interest rates and cash back offers, as well as lease deals. Finally, all cars on the list have an overall score of at least 8.3 (out of 10) in the U.S. News Best Cars rankings.

Deals listed are from manufacturers' sites using representative ZIP codes. Deals may vary depending on location, the buyer's credit score and other factors. Deals are valid through June 30, 2018, according to manufacturers' sites. In some cases, they extend to July 2018.

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 65 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. Eighty percent of active shoppers reported that the U.S. News Best Cars site influenced their car purchasing decision.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Education, Health, Personal Finance, Real Estate, Travel, Cars and News, www.usnews.com provides consumer advice, rankings, news and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 30 million people visit www.usnews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-news--world-report-identifies-the-8-best-cars-to-buy-now-300661999.html

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report

Related Links

http://www.usnews.com

