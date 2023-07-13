U.S. News & World Report incorporates 3M Ambulatory Potentially Preventable Complications grouping software for use in its Best Hospitals rankings

News provided by

3M

13 Jul, 2023, 10:10 ET

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M Health Information Systems (HIS) today announced that U.S. News & World Report will incorporate the 3M™ Ambulatory Potentially Preventable Complications (3M AM-PPCs) software in the analysis of its 2023-2024 Best Hospitals Specialty rankings.

"We are excited to work with U.S. News & World Report to incorporate 3M AM-PPCs software in the iconic Best Hospitals rankings," said Sandeep Wadhwa, MD, 3M HIS global chief medical officer. "This collaboration will provide consumers with new and valuable insights on patient safety outcomes for common outpatient surgeries. This can help inform decision making and choices for elective procedures. We also look forward to supporting health systems in their efforts to reduce adverse events by using our solution's drill-down capabilities to help identify areas for improvement."

About 70 percent of all surgeries in the U.S. now occur in an outpatient setting, according to a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services 2017 report. Hospitals are mostly equally balanced in revenue between inpatient and outpatient services. 3M's solution helps quality teams better measure performance in outpatient settings, which have been traditionally more difficult settings to measure longer term outcomes because recovery happens at home under less supervision.

Developed to address patient safety and quality oversight for procedures performed in hospital outpatient departments or ambulatory surgery centers, 3M AM-PPCs uses sophisticated classification logic and allows providers and payers to identify and analyze complications in outpatient settings by specific procedures, service lines, providers and facilities. Medicare and national benchmarks are also available for users to support quality performance evaluations.

A 3M analysis of more than 11 million at-risk ambulatory procedures in the Medicare population indicates that complication rates may be as high as 10 percent for certain procedures. Complications are associated with excess follow-up visits, emergency department visits and inpatient admissions, and can affect patient safety, satisfaction and emotional health.

"As care delivery shifts toward outpatient settings, outpatient quality and safety are increasingly important to patients and health systems alike," said Ben Harder, U.S. News & World Report managing editor and chief of health analysis. "U.S. News, as a trusted decision support tool for patients, is proud to use both outpatient and inpatient outcome measures in its evaluations of hospital performance. Our work with 3M has enabled us to measure and publicly report on nearly 2,000 hospitals' potentially preventable adverse events after outpatient surgeries. Specifically, U.S. News used 3M AM-PPCs software to incorporate new outcome measures, labeled 'prevention of outpatient procedural complications,' into this year's Orthopedics and Urology rankings. Similar outcome measures may be added to other specialty rankings in future editions of U.S. News Best Hospitals." 

About 3M
3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news or on Twitter at @3M or @3MNews.

About U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE 3M

Also from this source

3M named a finalist in sustainability for Fast Company's annual list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators

3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.