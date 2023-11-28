U.S. News & World Report Names 12 Lifespace Communities Health Centers Among Best Nursing Homes in 2024

News provided by

Lifespace Communities

28 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

DALLAS and WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifespace Communities, Inc., one of the top 10 largest nonprofit senior living communities in the country, announced that 12 of its health centers have been recognized as a Best Nursing Home for 2024 by U.S. News & World Report.

Since 2009, U.S. News' annual Best Nursing Homes ratings have been a resource for consumers in need of either short-term rehabilitation or long-term care for themselves or a family member.

Continue Reading

"At Lifespace, we focus on providing our team members with the resources and training required to deliver superior and personalized care," said Chief Operating Officer Brian Robbins. "Receiving this prestigious recognition is an acknowledgment of our team members' dedication to patient outcomes and the patient experience."

The recognized Lifespace senior living communities, located in five states, earned the U.S. News Best Nursing Home status by achieving a rating of "High Performing," the highest possible rating, for Short-Term Rehabilitation, Long-Term Care, or both. U.S. News gives the designation of Best Nursing Home only to those that satisfy U.S. News' assessment of consistent performance in quality measures.

The Lifespace health centers featured in the 2024 report include:

  • Abbey Delray, Delray Beach, Fla., Short-term Rehabilitation
  • Abbey Delray South, Delray Beach, Fla., Short-term Rehabilitation
  • Beacon Hill, Lombard, Ill., Short-term Rehabilitation
  • Friendship Village of Bloomington, Bloomington, Minn., Long-term Care
  • Greenfields of Geneva, Geneva, Ill., Short-term Rehabilitation
  • Harbour's Edge, Delray Beach, Fla., Short-term Rehabilitation
  • Newcastle Place, Mequon, Wis., Short-term Rehabilitation
  • Oak Trace, Downers Grove, Ill., Short-term Rehabilitation
  • Querencia at Barton Creek, Austin, Texas, Short-term Rehabilitation, Long-term Care
  • The Stayton at Museum Way, Fort Worth, Texas, Short-term Rehabilitation, Long-term Care
  • The Waterford, Juno Beach, Fla., Short-term Rehabilitation
  • Village on the Green, Longwood, Fla., Short-term Rehabilitation

"Lifespace is dedicated to providing environments where our residents and team members thrive," said Lifespace President and CEO Jesse Jantzen. "This focus includes our health centers, where our clinical team members deliver high-quality care – regardless of being a resident or a patient seeking short-term rehab care. This recognition by U.S. News & World Report underscores our team members' enduring commitment to the wellbeing of our residents and patients."

For the 2024 edition, U.S. News rated more than 15,000 nursing homes on patient and resident outcomes, such as infection rates; staffing levels; potentially inappropriate reliance on antipsychotic drugs; health inspection results and other indicators of quality.

"U.S. News' Best Nursing Homes ratings give patients, senior residents, their families and caregivers an objective assessment of quality, to help them choose the facility that best fits their individual needs," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. "Nursing homes that have earned the recognition of U.S. News have a track record of achieving better outcomes for patients and residents, and maximizing the amount of care they receive from nurses and other staff."

To calculate the Best Nursing Homes ratings, U.S. News evaluated each nursing home's performance using a variety of quality measures obtained from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The U.S. News methodology factors data such as resident care, safety and outcomes. Both short- and long-term ratings include data on nurse staffing, use of antipsychotic drugs and success in preventing ER and hospital visits. The long-term care rating also includes measures of whether a home changed ownership and how well they were staffed on weekends.

For more information, visit Best Nursing Homes and use #BestNursingHomes on Facebook and X (formally Twitter).

About Lifespace Communities
Lifespace Communities, Inc., based in Dallas and West Des Moines, Iowa, is a not-for-profit organization proudly serving older adults for more than 45 years. Founded in 1976, Lifespace Communities with this acquisition has grown to own and operate 17 continuing care retirement communities in seven states, serving more than 5,700 residents and employing more than 4,200 team members. For more information about Lifespace and its communities, visit LifespaceCommunities.com.

About U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

Media Contact:
[email protected]
214-557-5454

SOURCE Lifespace Communities

Also from this source

Lifespace Communities Partners with Candoo Tech to Bring Tech Support and Training to Residents

Lifespace Communities Partners with Candoo Tech to Bring Tech Support and Training to Residents

Lifespace Communities, one of the top 10 largest nonprofit senior living communities in the country, has expanded its partnership with Candoo Tech to ...
GreenFields of Geneva Officially Joins Lifespace Communities' Family of Communities

GreenFields of Geneva Officially Joins Lifespace Communities' Family of Communities

Lifespace Communities officially welcomes GreenFields of Geneva today, upon the completion of the transition of the senior living community to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Senior Citizens

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.