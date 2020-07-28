U.S. News & World Report Names Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center Among Best Hospitals

In addition to the Best Hospital ranking, Baylor St. Luke's also ranked nationally in five adult specialties:

Cancer (The Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center), ranked No. 27

(The Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center), ranked No. 27 Cardiology & Heart Surgery, ranked No. 17

ranked No. 17 Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, ranked No. 21

ranked No. 21 Geriatrics, ranked No. 47

ranked No. 47 Neurology & Neurosurgery, ranked No. 21

Among the nationally recognized high performing services are Nephrology, Pulmonology & Lung Surgery, and Urology. Additionally, Baylor St. Luke's earned a "High Performing" rating for the following adult procedures and conditions:

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair

Aortic Valve Surgery

Chronic Obstruction Pulmonary Disease

Colon Cancer Surgery

Heart Bypass Surgery

Heart Failure

Lung Cancer Surgery

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement

"At Baylor St. Luke's, we are transforming the way we deliver care for our patients through groundbreaking technologies and a multidisciplinary approach that allows us to give the best possible care to patients and their families," said Doug Lawson, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of St. Luke's Health. "I praise our dedicated staff and physicians for helping us achieve this recognition."

"We are honored to be recognized as a Best Hospital by U.S. News & World Report, a direct reflection of the superior care our world-class team of clinicians and health care professionals deliver to our communities," said Liz Youngblood, President of Baylor St. Luke's. "I am proud to be part of an organization where safety and quality care are our guiding principles of patient centered care".

"This is a great report that confirms the efforts of our partnership at Baylor St. Luke's and our affiliated hospitals to provide unsurpassed care to patients, conduct research that will change lives and train the next generation of physicians", said Paul Klotman, M.D., President/CEO and Executive Dean at Baylor College of Medicine. "Baylor St. Luke's high ranking in Texas is in parallel with Baylor College of Medicine being the highest ranked medical school in Texas. Together, we are an outstanding academic medical center and learning health system."

For the 2020-21 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 16 specialties, 10 procedures and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 134 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized best regional hospitals based on high performing rankings across multiple areas of care.

The U.S. News Best Hospitals methodologies in most areas of care are based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators. For more information about the 2020-21 rankings and ratings, please visit the FAQ . The rankings will be published in the " Best Hospitals 2021 " guidebook (ISBN 9781931469951), available in stores October 6.

