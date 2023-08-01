U.S. News & World Report Names Deborah® a High Performing Hospital in Five Specialties

Heart Attack, Heart Bypass Surgery, Heart Failure, COPD and TAVR

earn High Ratings

BROWNS MILLS, N.J., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deborah Heart and Lung Center is a 2023-2024 High Performing Hospital in five specialties, Heart Attack, Heart Bypass Surgery, Heart Failure, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR).

That's according to U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice. This is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News' Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings. High Performing is the rating recognizing "care that was significantly better than the national average."

The U.S. News Procedures & Conditions methodology is based on objective measures of quality such as survival rates, patient experience and how successfully each hospital helps patients get back and stay home.

Patients care most about finding the highest quality care in the specialty, procedure or condition where they have a need, according to Joseph Chirichella, President and CEO of Deborah Heart and Lung Center. "U.S. News & World Report's ratings are a recognized tool that assists patients with their healthcare decision-making based on objective metrics. Deborah's High Performing rating in five key specialties affirms Deborah's standing as a nationally recognized cardiac center of excellence," Chirichella said.

"For 34 years, U.S. News has provided data-informed rankings to help patients and their doctors find the best hospital to treat their illness or condition," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. "Fewer than half of evaluated hospitals earned any High Performing rating. Hospitals that are High Performing have excelled in providing high quality care in specific procedures and/or conditions."

According to U.S. News, more than 4,300 hospitals are evaluated in at least one of the ratings cohorts. Each hospital that meets the rating criteria is assigned to one of three overall performance bands – high performing, average and below average – so that patients and families can quickly identify hospitals whose performance meets or exceeds the national norm.

Deborah Heart and Lung Center

Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills, New Jersey is a teaching hospital in the prevention, diagnosis, research and treatment of heart, lung and vascular diseases. Founded in 1922, Deborah has treated more than 2.3 million hearts from every corner of the United States and 87 countries. From performing the first adult and pediatric open-heart surgeries in NJ, to one of the highest-volume left-ventricular assist device (LVAD) implant programs in the nation. Deborah is consistently recognized as a leader in patient care from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS,) is ranked among the top hospitals in NJ for patient satisfaction; holds a top-tier Society of Thoracic Surgeons rating which places Deborah among the best cardiac surgery programs in North America; and is rated High Performing in five specialties, Heart Attack, Heart Bypass Surgery, Heart Failure, COPD and TAVR by U.S. News & World Report. Deborah is an Alliance member of the Cleveland Clinic Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute. For more information visit demanddeborah.org or contact Lisa Simon, 856.857.6555 x22, [email protected].

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C. For more information visit Best Hospitals.

SOURCE Deborah Heart and Lung Center