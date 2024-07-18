U.S. News & World Report Names Grady Among Best Hospitals for 2024-2025 as High Performing

ATLANTA, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grady Health System has been named by U.S. News & World Report to its 2024-2025 list of Best Hospitals as a High Performing hospital for Heart Failure and COPD. This is the highest distinction a hospital can earn for U.S. News' Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings.

The annual Procedures & Conditions ratings are designed to assist patients and their health care providers make informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

"We are proud to once again be honored as a high-performing hospital," said John Haupert, president and CEO of Grady Health System. "This recognition highlights the hard work and dedication of our talented team of physicians, nurses, and other medical staff who strive daily to provide exceptional care to ensure the best possible patient outcomes."

U.S. News evaluated nearly 5,000 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. Hospitals awarded a "Best" designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care, and patient experience.

"For 35 years, U.S. News has been a leading resource for patients navigating their health care decisions," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. "The 'High Performing' designation acknowledges hospitals that consistently deliver high-quality care for speciﬁc medical procedures and conditions. This recognition highlights their expertise and commitment to patient well-being."

About Grady Health System

Grady Health System is one of the largest safety net health systems in the United States. Grady consists of the 953-bed Grady Memorial Hospital, seven neighborhood health centers, Crestview Health & Rehabilitation Center, Correll Pavilion, and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding, which is operated as a Children's affiliate.

With its nationally acclaimed emergency medical services, Grady is Atlanta's only Level I trauma center and serves as the 911 ambulance provider for the city of Atlanta. Grady's Walter L. Ingram Burn Center is the leading burn center in North Georgia. And the Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center is a Joint Commission designated Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center.

Other key services/distinctions include Grady's Regional Perinatal Center with its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Georgia's first Cancer Center for Excellence, The Avon Comprehensive Breast Center, the Georgia Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center, and the Ponce de Leon Center - one of the top HIV/AIDS outpatient clinics in the country. Grady is one of an elite group of hospitals to earn the Baby-Friendly USA international recognition as a Baby-Friendly Designated birth facility. For more information, visit http://www.gradyhealth.org/.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy ofﬁcials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

