U.S. News & World Report Names Huntington Hospital 5th Best Hospital in Los Angeles and 10th Best Hospital in California

Huntington Hospital was named the fifth Best Hospital in the greater Los Angeles area. The hospital was also named tenth Best Hospital overall in California and was ranked among the best in the country in gynecology (#33) and urology (#16).

Huntington Hospital was also ranked Best Regional Hospital in 14 types of care, with recognition as "High Performing" in seven adult specialties - diabetes & endocrinology, gastroenterology & GI surgery, geriatric, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics and pulmonology; and in seven common adult procedures and conditions - aortic valve surgery, heart bypass, heart failure, colon cancer surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), hip replacement, and knee replacement.

"I'm incredibly proud that our compassionate community care continues to be reflected in U.S. News & World Report rankings as one of the top hospitals in Los Angeles and California," said Lori J. Morgan, MD, MBA, president and CEO, Huntington Hospital. "These achievements are a direct result of the exceptional health care our nurses, physicians and employees provide our patients every single day."

For the 2018-19 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 158 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care.

"For nearly 30 years, U.S. News has strived to make hospital quality more transparent to healthcare consumers nationwide," said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. "By providing the most comprehensive data available, we give patients and their physicians' information to support their search for the best care across a range of specialties."

The U.S. News Best Hospitals methodologies in most areas of care are based largely or entirely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and readmission rates, volume, patient experience, patient safety and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.

Best Hospitals was produced by U.S. News with RTI International, a leading research organization based in Research Triangle Park, N.C.

About Huntington Hospital



Huntington Hospital, www.huntingtonhospital.org, is a 619-bed not-for-profit hospital in Pasadena, California. We are named among the top hospitals in California and nationally ranked in two specialties by U.S. News & World Report. Learn more about us on Facebook www.facebook.com/huntingtonmemorialhospital and on Twitter @huntingtonnews.

About U.S. News & World Report



U.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Education, Health, Personal Finance, Travel, Cars and News, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings, news and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

