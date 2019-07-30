U.S. News & World Report Names Huntington Hospital 5th Best Hospital in Los Angeles and 10th Best Hospital in California

Huntington Hospital was named the fifth Best Hospital in the greater Los Angeles area and the tenth Best Hospital overall in California. The hospital was ranked among the best in the country in four adult specialties: Orthopedics (#21), Neurology and Neurosurgery (#26), Urology (#35-tie) and Gastroenterology and GI Surgery (#50-tie).

Huntington Hospital was also ranked "High Performing" in two adult specialties: geriatrics and pulmonology and lung surgery; and in seven common adult procedures and conditions: aortic valve surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), colon cancer surgery, heart bypass, heart failure, hip replacement, and knee replacement.

"I'm incredibly proud to receive these designations by U.S. News & World Report as one of the top hospitals in Los Angeles and California, particularly with national recognition in four specialties," said Lori J. Morgan, MD, MBA, president and CEO, Huntington Hospital. "I'm even more proud of our dedicated and compassionate nurses, physicians and employees who make it their mission to provide exceptional health care to our community."

For the 2019-20 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 165 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care.

"For 30 years, U.S. News has strived to make hospital quality more transparent to healthcare consumers nationwide," said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. "By providing the most comprehensive data available on nearly every hospital across the United States, we give patients, families and physicians information to support their search for the best care across a range of procedures, conditions and specialties."

The U.S. News Best Hospitals methodologies in most areas of care are based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.

Best Hospitals was produced by U.S. News with RTI International, a leading research organization based in Research Triangle Park, NC.

For more information about the 2019-20 rankings and ratings, please visit the FAQ . The rankings will be published in the U.S. News "Best Hospitals 2020" guidebook (ISBN 9781931469937), available for pre-order now from the U.S. News Online Store and for purchase at other bookstores in mid-September. Visit Best Hospitals and use #BestHospitals on Facebook and Twitter .

