U.S. News & World Report Names Lexington Health Network Skilled Nursing and Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2019-20 Best Nursing Homes

Lexington Health Care Skilled Nursing and Physical Rehabilitation Centers of Bloomingdale, Chicago Ridge, Elmhurst, La Grange, Lake Zurich, Lombard, and Schaumburg earned Best Nursing Homes status by achieving a rating of "High Performing," the highest possible rating, for Short-Term Rehabilitation. U.S. News gives the designation of Best Nursing Home only to those homes that satisfy U.S. News's assessment of the appropriate use of key services and consistent performance in quality measures.

"We are very proud of our Lexington Health Care Centers which have been rated as among the best in the country," said Martin A. Cauz, Chief Executive Officer of Lexington Health Network. "To our dedicated team members, congratulations and thank you for everything you do. Be proud of this prestigious recognition that you have made possible through your commitment and expertise in helping our patients safely and confidently transition home following hospitalization."

Now in its 10th year, the U.S. News Best Nursing Homes ratings and profiles offer comprehensive information about care, safety, health inspections, staffing and more for nearly all of the nation's 15,000-plus nursing homes. The Best Nursing Homes ratings reflect U.S. News' exclusive analysis of publicly available data using a methodology defined by U.S. News that evaluates factors that it has determined most greatly impact patient and resident care, safety, and outcomes.

"The U.S. News Best Nursing Home ratings focus on measurements such as emergency room visits, quality of staff and proper distribution of medical and physical therapy to help families make an informed decision," said Kim Castro, editor and chief content officer of U.S. News.

U.S. News also expanded the factors included in the Short-Term Rehabilitation rating that assesses the performance of nursing homes in the care they provide to patients staying at the facility for fewer than 100 days. The quality measures included in this year's ratings include consistency of registered nurse staffing, use of antipsychotic drugs, and success in preventing falls.

For more information behind both U.S. News ratings please refer to the FAQ .

Lexington Health Network serves its patients and residents through its Skilled Nursing and Physical Rehabilitation Centers, Home Health Care and Hospice Services and its Independent Living, Assisted Living, Supportive Living and Memory Care residences. To learn more about Lexington Health Network, visit www.lexingtonhealth.com.

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives.

SOURCE Lexington Health Network

Related Links

http://www.lexingtonhealth.com

