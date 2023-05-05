U.S. News & World Report Names Providence Place Senior Living Among Best Communities for 2023-2024 in Pennsylvania

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiple communities from Providence Place Senior Living have been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2023-2024 Best in Senior Living. The ratings offer a look at the best senior living communities across the United States, to assist older adults and their loved ones when researching and choosing the right senior living community.

Providence Place Senior Living of Pottsville and Providence Place Senior Living of Chambersburg top list for Best of Memory Care by U.S. News in 2023 Providence Place Senior Living at the Collegeville Inn wins Best of Assisted Living accolade in 2023

For 2023-2024 Best Senior Living , U. S. News rated nearly 4,000 communities natiowide on several criteria, including resident and family members' satisfaction with safety, care, community management and staff, value, and other services and amenities provided by the community.

Providence Place Senior Living's seven communities participated in a campus-wide survey of residents and family members and topped the annual report in the following:

Best Independent Living : Providence Place Senior Living of Dover ( York )

: Providence Place Senior Living of ( ) Best Assisted Living : Providence Place Senior Living at the Collegeville Inn

: Providence Place Senior Living at the Collegeville Inn Best Memory Care : Providence Place Senior Living of Chambersburg

: Providence Place Senior Living of Best Memory Care: Providence Place Senior Living of Pottsville

The detailed survey results provided quantitative information as well as feedback and comments from residents and family members. Many family member testimonials were included, like the following:

"This place has really been an asset to my parents' lives. It has transitioned them into this stage of their lives. This has been a great experience for them with many opportunities to get as involved as the would like. They have accommodated my parents through the different stages and medical difficulties. I no longer worry about their safety of them living by themselves and strongly recommend this place to others that are looking for a facility for their family."

The organization looks forward to celebrating the Best of honors in 2023 as well as Providence Place's 25 years of service to Pennsylvania seniors.

About Providence Place Senior Living: Providence Place and The Leader family operates seven (7) communities in central and eastern Pennsylvania and offers Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Support Services to about 800 seniors company-wide. Locations in Chambersburg, Collegeville, Dover (York), Drums (Hazleton), Lancaster, Pine Grove and Pottsville. For more information, visit www.Providence-Place.com.

