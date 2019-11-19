U.S. News & World Report Names Ram Truck Best Truck Brand

"At Ram, we're focused solely on building the best trucks and commercial vehicles in the market. This award from U.S. News & World Report acknowledges that effort," said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand. "In a highly competitive segment, Ram is committed to innovation and powertrain leadership. By offering more content, more comfort and segment-leading features Ram is building trucks that meet and exceed the needs of the widest range of buyers."

The rankings are based on an in-depth analysis by U.S. News & World Report of all credible, published reviews and test drives, as well as reliability and safety data.



"The Ram 1500 has the capability of a work truck with the interior of a luxury SUV," said Jamie Page Deaton, Executive Editor – U.S. News Best Cars. "It's one of the few trucks that can do almost everything you ask of it, and do it all well."



To determine the award winners, U.S. News Best Cars averaged the overall score of all the given brand's products in each award class. The brand with the highest overall average score was named the winner in the category. The overall scores come directly from the U.S. News Best Cars rankings, which are based on a combination of safety scores, reliability data and the consensus of the automotive press.



About Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.



Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 35,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Most-awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.



