U.S. News & World Report names Ram Truck "Best Truck Brand" for second consecutive year

"This recognition validates Ram Truck's unrelenting efforts to deliver more value for our customers," said Mike Koval, Head of Ram Brand, FCA - North America. "It is immensely satisfying to have U.S. News & World recognize Ram Truck as the Best Truck Brand for a second consecutive year."

The rankings are based on an in-depth analysis by U.S. News & World Report of all credible, published reviews and test drives, as well as reliability and safety data.

"Ram wins the Best Truck Brand award on the strength of the Ram 1500, which is one of the few trucks on the market that makes a case for itself as a work vehicle and daily driver. The Ram 1500 features a coil-over suspension that makes the Ram comfortable enough for commuting, but capable enough for serious towing and hauling," said Jamie Page Deaton, Executive Editor, U.S. News Best Cars. "The Ram interior features a top-notch infotainment system with intuitive controls and a huge touchscreen. The interior of high-end Ram trims feature materials that keep pace with what luxury SUVs offer."

To determine the award winners, U.S. News Best Cars averaged the overall score of all the given brand's products in each award class. The brand with the highest overall average score was named the winner in the category. The overall scores come directly from the U.S. News Best Cars rankings, which are based on a combination of safety scores, reliability data and the consensus of the automotive press.

U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and Civic, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 35,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

