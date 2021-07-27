U.S. News & World Report Names Tampa General Hospital as Best in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital is once again ranked as the #1 hospital in Tampa Bay by U.S. News & World Report for 2021-2022.

This is the sixth consecutive year that Tampa General has been named by U.S. News & World Report as Tampa Bay's top hospital. Tampa General is also listed among the top four hospitals in Florida and ranked as one of the nation's top 50 hospitals in five medical specialties, according to the digital media company.

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 32nd year, are designed to help patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures. The high U.S. News rankings are a sign of Tampa General's ability to treat the most complex illnesses and conditions, said TGH President and CEO John Couris.



"Year after year, Tampa General has been recognized as a leading healthcare system by U.S. News & World Report, considered by healthcare consumers as the global leader in quality rankings. Consistency in performance is what is most important as we continue on our journey to become the safest and most innovative academic health system in America," Couris said. "I'm incredibly proud of our physicians and team members who deliver world-class care to our patients every day. Their dedication and commitment is the reason that Tampa General ranks so highly."

Tampa General, the primary teaching hospital of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and one of the nation's largest hospitals, is the leading academic medical center on the West Coast of Florida. It is known for performing the most challenging procedures and treating the most complex illnesses.

Tampa General is ranked as one of the nation's 50 top hospitals, as well as the top hospital in Florida, in these five medical specialties:

Tampa General also ranks as "high performing," or among the top 10% of U.S. hospitals, in four more specialties:

Finally, Tampa General also ranks as "high performing" in 12 procedures and conditions that include: Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair, Acute Kidney Failure, COPD, Diabetes, Heart Attack, Heart Bypass Surgery, Heart Failure, Hip Replacement, Knee Replacement, Pneumonia, Spinal Fusion and Stroke.

For the 2021-22 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions. In the 15 specialty areas, 175 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as "high performing" across multiple areas of care.

"This year's expanded report from U.S. News includes new ratings for important procedures and conditions to help each patient pick the right hospital for the type of care they need," said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. "Hospitals faced incredible challenges this past year, and the best of them have provided great care throughout the pandemic and continue to offer excellent care today."

The U.S. News Best Hospitals methodologies in most areas of care are based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators. Best Hospitals was produced by U.S. News with RTI International, a leading research organization based in Research Triangle Park, N.C.

For more information about the 2021-22 rankings and ratings, please visit U.S. News' list of frequently asked questions.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,041-bed non-profit academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2021-22 Best Hospitals, and one of the top 4 hospitals in Florida, with five specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal 2020 provided a net community benefit worth more than $182.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health and 19 outpatient Radiology Centers. Tampa Bay residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics, and they can even receive home visits in select areas through TGH Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track. As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

ABOUT U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower citizens, consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

