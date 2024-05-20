U.S. News & World Report Names The Stamford Ambulatory Surgical Center Among Inaugural Edition of Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers in Connecticut

STAMFORD, Conn., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stamford Ambulatory Surgical Center has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report among the 2024-2025 Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers for Orthopedics and Spine. The debut ratings of outpatient surgical centers offer consumers a vetted, data-informed resource for those seeking outpatient surgical care.

In partnership with CareJourney, for the first edition of Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers, U.S. News rated nearly 5,000 surgery centers on several criteria, including how successfully they avoided complications, ER visits, unplanned hospitalizations, and other undesirable outcomes; patient outcomes; risk-adjustment and more. Ambulatory Surgery Centers were evaluated in four separate specialty areas, including Orthopedics and Spine. Surgery centers could not opt out of being evaluated.

"It is an honor to be recognized by US News and World Report. Our exceptional staff deserves this acknowledgement for going above and beyond for our patients each and every day," said Ed Staunton, Executive Director of the Stamford ASC. "This facility was designed by, and for, the orthopedic and spine surgeons at Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists, Connecticut's premier Orthopedic and Neurosurgery practice. Our mutual commitment to safety, clinical excellence and patient experience have enabled us to provide outstanding surgical outcomes for countless patients over the years. As new techniques and technologies allow ONS surgeons to perform a greater variety of procedures in our outpatient setting, we are now providing the same great experience, and at-home recovery, for an increasing number of joint replacement and spine surgery patients."

U.S. News awards the designation of "Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" only to those surgical centers that satisfy U.S. News' statistical assessment of performance. Only the highest-rated surgery centers earned a "Best" rating.

"Empowering consumers through informed decisions is at the core of U.S. News' mission," said Sumita Singh, senior vice president and general manager of Healthcare at U.S. News. "This collaboration with CareJourney on U.S. News' ratings of Ambulatory Surgery Centers provides patients the transparency they deserve. Now, anyone facing an outpatient procedure can make data-fueled, informed choices for numerous possible surgical procedures they may need."

"Same-day procedures play an increasingly vital role in the health care landscape; our debut ratings of Ambulatory Surgery Centers, built on robust data analysis with CareJourney, provide the objective insights patients need to navigate their health care journey with confidence," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News.

About The Stamford Ambulatory Surgical Center

The Stamford Ambulatory Surgical Center is a unique surgery center designed by a team of surgeons at Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists, specifically for performing state-of-the-art musculoskeletal surgeries and interventional pain management treatments. The center is approved by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) and licensed by the Connecticut Department of Public Health. The surgeons and staff at the Stamford ASC are committed to providing ONS patients with the highest level of quality and compassionate care in a safe environment. https://stamfordasc.com/

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

