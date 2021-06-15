U.S. News & World Report Once Again Names Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford Among Top 10 Children's Hospitals in the Nation

The rankings name Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford as the top children's hospital in Northern California and include it on the Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll, a designation awarded to pediatric centers that deliver exceptionally high-quality care across multiple specialties. In addition, the 2021–2022 survey introduced state and regional rankings for the first time; Packard Children's Hospital ranked second among all Pacific region and California children's hospitals.

This is the 17th consecutive year that Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report surveys. Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2021, the hospital is the youngest institution among the top hospitals, the rest of which have been in operation for 70 to 165 years.

"As we commemorate the 30th anniversary of our hospital this month, achieving the Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll distinction yet again is indicative of the excellence in specialty care that has come to define Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford in its relatively short tenure," said Paul King, president and chief executive officer of Stanford Children's Health. "We are extraordinarily proud of this achievement as a direct result of our providers' unparalleled innovation and commitment to delivering the highest-quality care for children and expectant mothers."

The annual Best Children's Hospitals survey rankings recognize the top 50 pediatric facilities across the United States in 10 pediatric specialties: cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology and lung surgery, and urology.

One of only two children's hospitals in California that achieved Honor Roll status, Lucile Packard Children's Hospital is at the center of Stanford Children's Health, the Bay Area's largest health care enterprise dedicated exclusively to children and expectant mothers. For the sixth consecutive year, the hospital achieved rankings in all 10 specialties. This year's survey ranked five of the hospital's specialties in the top 10, including two in the top five nationwide. These included neonatology (No. 3), nephrology (No. 4), pulmonology and lung surgery (No. 6), neurology and neurosurgery (No. 8), and diabetes and endocrinology (No. 9).

"In a year marked by the challenges of COVID-19 and social unrest, we at Stanford Medicine are honored to achieve this recognition by U.S. News & World Report," said Lloyd Minor, MD, dean of the Stanford University School of Medicine. "This accolade is a testament to the health care workers, staff, and providers at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford. Their dedication, expertise and compassion enabled us to continue providing preeminent care to patients in the Bay Area and beyond."

The U.S. News & World Report Best Children's Hospitals rankings are the most comprehensive source of quality-related information on U.S. pediatric hospitals and help families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find the best medical care available in consultation with their doctors and other medical professionals. Based on clinical data and an annual survey of pediatric specialists, the rankings methodology factors in patient outcomes, such as mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices.

