U.S. News & World Report Ranks Actuary in Top 10 of 100 Best Jobs of 2024

Society of Actuaries

25 Jan, 2024, 08:45 ET

Actuarial Profession Poised for Growth and Advancement

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report has recognized the actuarial profession with top rankings in several of its annual Best Jobs categories. Actuary was listed within the Top 10 on the 100 Best Jobs of 2024, and also in Best Business Jobs, Best STEM Jobs and Best Paying Jobs. Actuaries are professional experts on measuring and analyzing risk. They think three-dimensionally, using their knowledge of math, human behavior, and business insights to help organizations plan for the future and ensure financial security.

U.S. News & World Report publishes its annual rankings to provide valuable insights to individuals seeking guidance on career choices. The rankings are determined by various factors, including future job prospects, salary potential, employment, work-life balance and job stability. In 2024, U.S. News & World Report ranked the actuarial profession as follows:

  • #3 in Best Business Jobs
  • #8 in Best STEM Jobs
  • #9 in 100 Best Jobs
  • #25 in Best-Paying Jobs

"These rankings confirm that the future of the profession is bright, and should encourage students with an interest in math, science, finance, or data analytics to further explore the actuarial field," said Timothy Rozar, FSA, MAAA, CERA, President and Chair of the Society of Actuaries (SOA). "There are endless opportunities for career advancement as an actuary, as each step in the education pathway prepares you for new and exciting work. By analyzing and mitigating risk in a world with increasing uncertainty, actuaries ensure that the institutions we serve can fulfill their purpose of providing financial protection and security for generations to come." 

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the actuarial profession is estimated to experience employment growth of 23 percent between 2022 and 2032, resulting in an estimated 7,000 new jobs.

"Actuaries serve a critical role in managing risk across a variety of sectors – from the insurance industry to corporations and the government," said Tonya Manning, FSA, MAAA, EA, FCA, a long-standing SOA member and volunteer. "It's exciting to see these rankings reflect just how rewarding the actuarial career is, with boundless opportunities to make meaningful contributions to address today's societal challenges including health care, climate change and retirement income for an aging society." 

Organizations like the Society of Actuaries offer access to a community of career actuaries and professional resources, including a free Affiliate Membership open to anyone with an interest in the actuarial profession.

About The SOA
With roots dating back to 1889, the Society of Actuaries (SOA) is the world's largest actuarial professional organization with more than 32,000 actuaries as members. Through research and education, the SOA's mission is to advance actuarial knowledge and to enhance the ability of actuaries to provide expert advice and relevant solutions for financial, business and societal challenges. The SOA's vision is for actuaries to be the leading professionals in the measurement and management of risk.

Society of Actuaries

