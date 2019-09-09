U.S. News & World Report Ranks Babson College The Best Entrepreneurship School For The 23rd Consecutive Time

"The world and workplace are rapidly evolving, and higher education, along with nearly every other sector, is being disrupted. As the best school for entrepreneurship, Babson is uniquely positioned—even obligated—to shift the paradigm and lead the change that today's environment demands. So, we're doubling up on entrepreneurship, extending our network, and curating experiences that set us apart and create lifelong value for our students, alumni, and community," President Stephen Spinelli, Jr. MBA'92, PhD says.

Recently, Spinelli launched his presidency with a strategic planning effort for Babson's future. In his words, "it is essential that we capitalize on our strengths" and set in place conditions that will enable Babson's next chapter as the best entrepreneurship educator, globally.

In a time when the world needs entrepreneurship, "our graduates get and create jobs," said Spinelli in a contributed piece in the Chronicle of Higher Education. "Entrepreneurial leaders are nimble, opportunity-driven, innovative problem-solvers, and growth-oriented. They possess qualities and skills that make them particularly valuable as the nature of work rapidly and constantly evolves. At Babson … entrepreneurship is central to our mission and embedded in our culture."

100 Years in the Making

2019 marks Babson's Centennial and 100 years of revolutionizing business education.

By transforming the way students do and see business, Babson has paved the way for entrepreneurs to spend the next 100 years changing the world.

"From Babson's pioneering work in teaching and research on entrepreneurship, to more than two decades later as the recognized world leader in entrepreneurship education, I am very proud of U.S. News & World Report's acknowledgment of the impact that our students, alumni, and faculty have on campus and around the world," said Babson College Undergraduate School Dean Ian Lapp .

Babson is world-renowned for its unique methodology and curriculum, where every student starts and runs their own business. The approach produces results: 99 percent of students are employed within six months of graduation and PayScale recently recognized Babson as the top business school in the country for salary potential.

2020 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges Ranking

Each year, U.S. News & World Report ranks undergraduate business programs accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. This reputational ranking reflects the high esteem that leaders in the field of business education hold for Babson College's faculty and undergraduate degree. The magazine surveys business school deans and senior faculty. Read more about the ranking and methodology »

