US News & World Report ranks Cohen Children's Medical Center among nation's best in eight pediatric specialties

Cohen's best ranking was in pediatric urology – 12th in the nation. US News ranked Cohen 20th in the nation for its expertise in pediatric orthopedics, a significant jump from last year when the hospital was ranked 35th.

Cohen also was ranked by US News in the following pediatric specialties nationwide:

"US News' latest survey results underscore the progress we've made in improving clinical outcomes in most of our specialties," said Charles Schleien, MD, executive director of Cohen Children's, senior vice president and executive director of pediatric services at Northwell Health, and chair of pediatrics at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. "Our results this year demonstrate the commitment of our clinical teams, researchers and our highly-skilled nursing staff, which holds Magnet designation from the American Nurses' Credentialing Center – the only children's hospital in New York State to earn that distinction."

The US News rankings are based on a hospital's reputation, medical outcomes such as mortality and infection rates, and care-related indicators such as patient volume, nurse staffing and availability of specialized programs.

To view US News & World Report's "Best Children's Hospitals" edition, go to:

https://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/pediatric-rankings

About the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Children's Medical Center of New York

Founded in 1983, Cohen Children's Medical Center is a 202-bed hospital dedicated exclusively to the care of children. The specialists in the hospital's national and international programs cover an entire range of specialties. State-of-the-art care for children's medical, surgical, and dental needs are provided in both inpatient and outpatient settings. The facility is the largest provider of pediatric health services in New York State, serving 1.8 million children in Brooklyn, Queens, and Nassau and Suffolk Counties. For the 12th consecutive year in 2018, Cohen's was ranked among the nation's best children's hospitals in U.S. News & World Report's 2018-19 "America's Best Children's Hospitals" survey, achieving top-50 rankings in eight of 10 pediatric specialties.

