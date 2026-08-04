U.S. News & World Report Ranks MedStar Health Hospitals #1 in the D.C. Region for Cancer, Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery, and Rehabilitation

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MedStar Health is celebrating high praise for its hospitals in U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals rankings for 2026-27, including prestigious national and regional recognition for exceptional patient care.

Each year, U.S. News ranks thousands of hospitals on the delivery of both complex, high-risk care and routine procedures addressing common conditions.

MedStar Health hospitals performed well in new regional rankings for the Cancer, Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery, Orthopedics, and Rehabilitation specialty categories.

Regional Rankings

New this year, U.S. News ranked Best Hospitals in the Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery, Cancer, Orthopedics, and Rehabilitation specialties by region. MedStar Health hospitals ranked highly in all four categories in the D.C. metro:

MedStar Washington Hospital Center was also ranked the #1 hospital in the D.C. region.

MedStar Union Memorial Hospital ranked second in the Orthopedics specialty in both Baltimore and Maryland and is named among the top five hospitals overall in both regions.

National Rankings

U.S. News named MedStar Washington the 16th best hospital in the nation in Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery. The hospital also achieved a national ranking in Obstetrics & Gynecology, tying for 36th.

MedStar Georgetown earned a national ranking of 48th for cancer care. Through MedStar Health's partnership with Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, the D.C. region's only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, patients have access to nationally recognized clinical care, leading-edge research, and innovative clinical trials.

MedStar National Rehabilitation Hospital, the D.C. metro's largest acute rehabilitation hospital, is now ranked 16th in the nation for Rehabilitation.

"These recognitions by U.S News & World Report are a testament to the dedication of our physicians, nurses, and associates, who share their passion for care with our patients every day," said Kenneth A. Samet, FACHE, president and CEO of MedStar Health. "We appreciate these moments to celebrate their world-class service with our communities and the entire nation."

Several MedStar Health hospitals also achieved High-Performing ratings on up to 23 common procedures and conditions like heart attack, knee replacement, cancer surgery, stroke, and more.

These High-Performing hospitals include MedStar Washington (20 ratings), MedStar Georgetown (9), MedStar Union Memorial (9), MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center (6), MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center (4), MedStar Harbor Hospital (2), and MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital (1).

SOURCE MedStar Health