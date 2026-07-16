MedStar Georgetown Transplant Institute Surgeon Gabriel Gondolesi, MD, Selected as President-Elect of The Transplantation Society

Dr. Gondolesi makes history as TTS's first Latin American president-elect.

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gabriel Gondolesi, MD, director of Pediatric Liver Transplantation and associate director of Intestinal Transplantation at MedStar Georgetown Transplant Institute, has been named president-elect of The Transplantation Society (TTS). His two-year term will begin in September at the conclusion of the TTS 2026 Congress, taking place in Sydney, Australia.

The Transplantation Society serves as an international forum for the worldwide advancement of organ transplantation.

Gabriel Gondolesi, MD, is the director of Pediatric Liver Transplantation and associate director of Intestinal Transplantation at MedStar Georgetown Transplant Institute

"As a transplant surgeon originally trained in Argentina, I am particularly honored to represent Latin America as the first TTS president-elect from the region," said Dr. Gondolesi. "This achievement represents the culmination of 25 years of involvement with TTS, progressing from member to vice president and now president-elect. Joining this distinguished lineage of leaders is both humbling and inspiring."

Dr. Gondolesi's major focus is pediatric liver transplants and the care of both pediatric and adult intestinal transplant patients. He takes a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach, evaluating the patient wholistically to help achieve the best outcomes.

"We are fortunate to have Dr. Gondolesi here at MedStar Georgetown Transplant Institute and MedStar Georgetown University Hospital," said Thomas Fishbein, MD, executive director of MedStar Georgetown Transplant Institute. "His success raises awareness of our programs and reflects our level of excellence."

Dr. Gondolesi earned his medical degree at the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the National University of La Plata in Buenos Aires, Argentina and completed his residency at Pavilion Finochietto of the "General San Martin" Hospital in La Plata, Argentina. He went on to complete fellowships in liver transplant and hepatobiliary surgery at Fundación Favaloro in Buenos Aires, and in multiorgan transplantation at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City. His research has been widely published in peer-reviewed journals.

SOURCE MedStar Health