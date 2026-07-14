American Nurses Credentialing Center Awards Top Recognition to MedStar Washington Hospital Center

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MedStar Health

Jul 14, 2026, 11:36 ET

The hospital receives its third consecutive Pathway to Excellence designation and first-ever 'Distinction,' the highest level of recognition.

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) has awarded MedStar Washington Hospital Center its third consecutive Pathway to Excellence® designation. For the first time, the hospital earned the designation with Distinction™, the program's highest honor, recognizing organizations that exceed designation requirements and demonstrate exceptional performance and sustained nursing excellence.

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A proud moment for our nurses and associates: three consecutive Pathway to Excellence® redesignations.
A proud moment for our nurses and associates: three consecutive Pathway to Excellence® redesignations.

"This award reaffirms our commitment to nursing excellence and validates the extraordinary dedication of our nurses," said Ariam Yitbarek, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. "Achieving this redesignation, on the heels of our recent Magnet designation, places us among a very elite group of hospitals nationwide, and I couldn't be prouder of this team."

In June 2025, MedStar Washington Hospital Center achieved Magnet® designation from the ANCC. The latest redesignation places the hospital as one of a few in the country to hold both Magnet and Pathway to Excellence designations.

To earn Pathway to Excellence redesignation, each organization undergoes a thorough review process and must be able to demonstrate the integration of the facility's practices, policies, and culture. Nurses then validate whether their organization meets the Pathway standards through a confidential survey.

"This distinction tells us that our nurses are engaged, empowered, and committed to delivering the highest quality care and safest possible experience for our patients," Yitbarek added.

In 2016, MedStar Washington Hospital Center embarked on a journey to nursing excellence and a positive practice environment using the ANCC Pathway to Excellence framework. In 2017, MedStar Washington achieved its first Pathway to Excellence designation and immediately went on to sustain the Pathway culture thereafter. Its last redesignation was in 2022.

This latest designation will remain in effect until 2030. 

SOURCE MedStar Health

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