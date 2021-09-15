U.S News & World Report Ranks Salem College 4th Nationally on 'Social Mobility'

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its 2022 Best Colleges rankings released this week, U.S. News & World Report ranked Salem College 4th among all National Liberal Arts Colleges as a Top Performer on Social Mobility. Having ranked 10th in 2021, the jump shows the College's commitment to making higher education accessible to all.

"We're honored to be among the schools at the very top of the U.S. News ranking for social mobility, demonstrating once again that Salem is fulfilling its mission to prepare women from any background to change the world," said Salem College President Summer McGee said. "Salem Academy and College alumnae are the very definition of upwardly mobile leaders in fields like health, business, and education. For 250 years, our unique academic and co-curricular programs have helped women face difficult challenges and finish what they start."

Salem College also ranked 2nd overall among liberal arts colleges in North Carolina, tied with Meredith College. Salem College has been ranked among the top three National Liberal Arts Colleges in North Carolina for the past six years. Nationwide, Salem College was ranked No. 136th among liberal arts colleges, an upward move from the 2021 rankings (published in 2020).

"Positive rankings for Salem College reflect the tireless work of our dedicated faculty and staff, who work to continue our legacy of training leaders one woman at a time," Dr. McGee said. The complete U.S. News & World Report rankings are available at usnews.com/education.

How Does U.S. News Rank Social Mobility?

U.S. News debuted its social mobility ranking in 2019. The top performers in social mobility are measured by the extent schools enrolled and graduated students who received Pell Grants. Students receiving these grants typically come from households whose family incomes are less than $50,000 annually, with most money going to students with total family incomes below $20,000. Nationwide, low- and middle-income students face special challenges. High performers in Social Mobility do a better job at ensuring that Pell recipients are able to navigate challenges and graduate.

About Salem Academy and College

Salem Academy and College is the oldest educational institution for girls and women in the United States. Founded in 1772 in Winston-Salem, NC, Salem has educated and prepared women to lead, shatter expectations, and rise to the challenges of their time – resulting in generations of women leaders and influencers in leadership roles throughout the world. Today, Salem Academy and Salem College continues to be focused on educating future generations of global leaders. For more information about Salem Academy, please visit salemacademy.com . For more information about Salem College, please visit salem.edu .

News media contact

Steve Bumgarner

Capture Public Relations & Marketing

336.722.9660 or [email protected]

SOURCE Salem Academy and College