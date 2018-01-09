U.S. News & World Report Releases 2018 Best Online Programs Rankings

Ohio State University–Columbus earns the No. 1 spot among Best Online Bachelor's Programs for the first time. For the fourth consecutive year, the Best Online MBA Program is Temple University in Pennsylvania. In computer information technology, the University of Southern California remains No. 1 for the sixth year in a row. St. Xavier University in Chicago is the Best Online Nursing Program, while South Carolina's Clemson University ranks the highest in education. Columbia University in New York moved up two spots to take the No. 1 rank in engineering.

"The Best Online Programs rankings offer adults the information needed to identify programs that best suit their life and career goals," said Anita Narayan, managing editor of Education at U.S. News. "The top programs not only demonstrate strong academics but also create learning environments that are particularly well-suited to remote students."

New this year, U.S. News updated the methodologies for the Best Online Programs in the following ways:

More accurately accounting for average indebtedness of graduates: With this, U.S. News ensures that programs graduating students with lower levels of debt are rewarded in the rankings.

With this, U.S. News ensures that programs graduating students with lower levels of debt are rewarded in the rankings. Added graduation rate for nursing programs: To better account for the time frame required to complete some graduate nursing programs, U.S. News added a four-year graduation rate measure to this ranking.

To better account for the time frame required to complete some graduate nursing programs, U.S. News added a four-year graduation rate measure to this ranking. Updated index to measure class size: Rather than using two components for class size, U.S. News created one index measure that more accurately reflects the varying class sizes across campuses.

In addition to the rankings, U.S. News provides weekly editorial content for prospective students looking for accredited programs, employment opportunities, ways to pay for school and comparisons to conventional on-campus programs. The U.S. News Online College Compare tool also allows for a side-by-side comparison of programs on factors including cost, academics and student body demographics.

U.S. News evaluates distance education programs at the program level rather than the school level, using data gathered directly from each program. The methodologies are based on a number of factors, including student engagement, faculty credentials and student services and technology. Only degree-granting programs at regionally accredited institutions that are offered primarily online were considered.

2018 U.S. News & World Report Best Online Programs

Bachelor's Programs

1. Ohio State University–Columbus

2. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (FL) (tie)

2. Temple University (PA) (tie)

Graduate Programs

MBA

1. Temple University (PA)

2. Carnegie Mellon University (PA) (tie)

2. Indiana University—Bloomington (tie)

Business, non-MBA

1. Villanova University (PA)

2. Arizona State University (tie)

2. Indiana University—Bloomington (tie)

Computer Information Technology

1. University of Southern California

2. New York University (tie)

2. Virginia Tech (tie)

Criminal Justice

1. Sam Houston State University (TX)

2. Boston University

3. University of California—Irvine (tie)

3. University of Nebraska—Omaha (tie)

Education

1. Clemson University (SC)

2. Creighton University (NE) (tie)

2. University of Florida (tie)

Engineering

1. Columbia University (NY)

2. University of California—Los Angeles (tie)

2. University of Southern California (tie)

Nursing

1. St. Xavier University (IL)

2. Ohio State University

3. Medical University of South Carolina

For more information, visit Best Online Programs and share the rankings using #BestOnlinePrograms on Facebook and Twitter. U.S. News will also host its "Workforce of Tomorrow" summit April 4-6, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Committed to examining and advancing solutions for a STEM skilled workforce, the U.S. News STEM Solutions Presents: Workforce of Tomorrow conference is the preeminent conference for leaders in education, policy and workforce development. To learn more, visit USNewsSTEMsolutions.com.

About U.S. News & World Report



U.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Education, Health, Personal Finance, Travel, Cars and News & Opinion, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings, news and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-news--world-report-releases-2018-best-online-programs-rankings-300579258.html

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report

Related Links

http://www.usnews.com

