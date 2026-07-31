U.S. News & World Report Expands Behavioral and Mental Health Resources to Help Americans Navigate Care

In response to the growing national mental health crisis, U.S. News' online platform now includes expanded access to psychiatrists, psychologists, therapists and counselors in addition to comprehensive educational resources.

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in healthcare decision support, today highlighted its expanded Behavioral & Mental Health Resources hub, a comprehensive digital platform designed to help Americans navigate the complexities of finding professional mental health services.

As the country continues to face a sweeping national mental health crisis, U.S. News has significantly broadened the scope of its mental and behavioral health coverage. U.S. News' expanded mental health resources aims to demystify the process of seeking care – making available care options and educational materials more accessible to Americans.

"Finding the right mental health support can feel overwhelming, especially during a time of personal crisis or stress," said Sumita Singh, executive vice president and general manager of Health at U.S. News. "By providing comprehensive information on different therapy techniques and coverage options, we aim to support individuals in making confident decisions regarding their emotional and psychological well-being."

The U.S. News Behavioral & Mental Health hub serves as a trusted guide for consumers learning how to choose the right care option for their unique needs. While U.S. News provides decision-support tools, individuals should consult with their primary medical provider or care team when choosing a mental health provider.

Key features and resources include:

Expanded Professional Directories: By adding listings for practicing psychologists, counselors and Licensed Clinical Social Workers (LCSWs) in addition to its robust directory of clinicians, U.S. News has significantly expanded its clinical directories, aiming to become the leading destination for all care providers online.

By adding listings for practicing psychologists, counselors and Licensed Clinical Social Workers (LCSWs) in addition to its robust directory of clinicians, U.S. News has significantly expanded its clinical directories, aiming to become the leading destination for all care providers online. Deep Educational Materials: The hub features extensive educational content designed to break down the differences between professional roles (e.g., psychologists vs. psychiatrists vs. licensed counselors) and various specialized services, such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and psychodynamic therapy.

The hub features extensive educational content designed to break down the differences between professional roles (e.g., psychologists vs. psychiatrists vs. licensed counselors) and various specialized services, such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and psychodynamic therapy. Insurance & Financial Transparency: Navigating how to pay for care is often the largest barrier to treatment. The platform provides critical insights into insurance details, out-of-network reimbursements and financial planning for mental health services.

Navigating how to pay for care is often the largest barrier to treatment. The platform provides critical insights into insurance details, out-of-network reimbursements and financial planning for mental health services. Newly Integrated Virtual Care Options: Recognizing the growing demand for flexible care, U.S. News is expanding its direct connection features this week. The platform now includes BetterHelp, the world's largest online therapy platform, offering subscription and insurance-covered care options alongside its existing relationship with Talkspace, allowing consumers to engage with licensed online therapists across a wider suite of premier, trusted networks.

Whether consumers are looking for a traditional "pay-as-you-go" clinical match, a subscription-based membership or a local in-person specialist, U.S. News provides a path forward to match individual lifestyles.

Explore U.S. News' mental health resources today at health.usnews.com/behavioral-health.

Note that U.S. News has a business relationship with Talkspace and BetterHelp.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, insurance, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.