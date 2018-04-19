U.S. News & World Report Releases the 2018 Best Summer Vacations Rankings

Providing travelers with a living history lesson and access to the most famous baseball stadium in the country, Boston takes the No. 1 spot on the list of Best Summer Vacations in the USA. The No. 2 spot, Seaside, Oregon, is a family-friendly beach town that sees few crowds and provides easy access to nearby natural wonders. Coming in at No. 3, Steamboat Springs, Colorado, is ideal for outdoor pursuits, such as hiking and camping.

For the budget-conscious traveler, U.S. News also rounded up the Best Cheap Summer Vacations. Known for its breathtaking beauty and massive size, the Grand Canyon snags the No. 1 spot, followed by Williamsburg, Virginia, at No. 2, which includes both historic and modern attractions at low costs. The No. 3 destination, Fort Myers, Florida, draws travelers with large nature reserves and easy access to nearby beaches.

Travelers considering international destinations can consult the Best Summer Vacations rankings. The No. 1 destination, Paris, offers iconic sights and sprawling neighborhoods to explore while the No. 2 spot, Florence, is famous for its abundance of architectural and cultural wonders. The No. 3 destination, Boston, offers both educational and recreational activities for all types of travelers.

In addition, U.S. News ranks the Best Beaches in the USA and the Best Family Beach Vacations in the USA. U.S. News also ranks several beaches by state, including the Best Beaches in North Carolina, the Best Beaches in Texas and the Best Beaches in New Jersey. Travelers looking for a European beach vacation can use the Best Beaches in Italy, Best Beaches in Spain and Best Beaches in France rankings to help plan their trip.

"Many travelers look forward to their hard-earned summer vacation, and we understand that picking the right destination is a crucial part of enjoying your trip," said Gwen Shearman, travel editor at U.S. News. "U.S. News' Best Summer Vacations rankings offer a variety of family-friendly and affordable getaways ideas for every traveler, whether your ideal trip includes adventures in a national park or relaxation on a sandy beach."

U.S. News analyzed more than 700 destinations using a methodology that combines travelers' opinions with expert and editor analysis. Each destination is scored in 10 categories, from sights, culture and food to nightlife, adventure and romance, offering a comprehensive evaluation of each destination. These rankings are part of the expanding U.S. News Travel channel, which evaluates the Best Hotels, Best Cruise Lines and Best Travel Rewards Programs.

Best Summer Vacations in the USA

Boston Seaside, Oregon Steamboat Springs , Colorado Nashville, Tennessee Portland, Oregon

Best Summer Vacations

Paris Florence, Italy Boston Dublin Seaside, Oregon

Best Cheap Summer Vacations

Grand Canyon, Arizona Williamsburg, Virginia Fort Myers, Florida Albuquerque, New Mexico Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Best Family Beach Vacations in the USA

Outer Banks, North Carolina Destin, Florida Maui, Hawaii Hilton Head , South Carolina Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

