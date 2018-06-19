U.S. News & World Report Reveals the 2018-19 Best Vacations in the World

The World's Best Places to Visit features 30 remarkable destinations across the globe. Paris takes the No. 1 spot on the list, thanks to its unforgettable character and cultural attractions. Offering dramatic peaks and pristine lakes, Yellowstone National Park follows at No. 2. Rome takes the No. 3 spot. The list also includes No. 7 Phuket, Thailand, No. 12 Barcelona, Spain, and No. 21 the British Virgin Islands.

The Best Places to Visit in the USA is dominated by outdoor utopias. Yellowstone National Park tops the list, followed by Maui, Hawaii, the Grand Canyon and Yosemite. For travelers seeking a city experience, New York City rounds out the top five.

U.S. News also ranks the Best Small Towns to Visit in the USA. Telluride, Colorado, and Jackson Hole, Wyoming, come in at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. Both towns are known for their ski slopes, with Jackson Hole also attracting vacationers interested in its notable art and performance venues. The No. 3 destination, Steamboat Springs, Colorado, draws travelers with its geothermal hot springs and a plethora of outdoor pursuits, including fishing, kayaking and skiing.

U.S. News also ranked the best destinations in Europe, Mexico, Canada, Africa and The Middle East, Central and South America and Australia and The Pacific.

"We've examined destinations for all types of travelers looking for an ideal getaway," said Erin Shields, travel editor at U.S. News. "Whether it's an aspirational, once-in-a-lifetime trip across the world, or a more relaxed, close-to-home vacation, the U.S. News Best Vacations list has it covered."

U.S. News analyzed more than 700 destinations using a methodology that combines travelers' opinions with expert and editor analysis. Each destination is scored in 10 categories, from sights, culture and food to nightlife, adventure and romance, offering a comprehensive evaluation of each destination.

2018-19 U.S. News & World Report Best Vacations Rankings

World's Best Places to Visit

Paris Yellowstone Rome Tahiti London

Best Places to Visit in the USA

Yellowstone Maui Grand Canyon Yosemite New York City

Best Places to Visit in the Caribbean

British Virgin Islands St. Lucia U.S. Virgin Islands Turks & Caicos St. Vincent & The Grenadines

Best Small Towns to Visit in the USA

Telluride Jackson Hole Steamboat Springs Sedona Lake Tahoe

For more information on Best Vacations, visit Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #Vacations18.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and News, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings, news and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-news--world-report-reveals-the-2018-19-best-vacations-in-the-world-300667987.html

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report

Related Links

http://www.usnews.com

