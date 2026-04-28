U.S. News & World Report Reveals the 2026 Best Companies to Work For: Law Firms

The new report spotlights the best law firms for employees and job seekers.

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced the 2026 U.S. News Best Companies to Work For: Law Firms ratings. The list, a part of U.S. News' Careers offerings, recognizes the country's top law firms to help employees and job seekers make decisions about companies that may be a good fit for them.

The Best Companies to Work For: Law Firms, a sublist of U.S. News' Best Companies to Work For lists, evaluates how various firms best meet the needs and expectations of their employees compared with their peers. The list considers the quality of pay and benefits; work-life balance; job stability; physical and psychological comfort; belongingness; and opportunities for professional development when determining which firms are the "best."

"Employee preferences are deeply personal to the individual," said U.S. News Vice President of Careers Carly Chase. "Best Companies to Work For: Law Firms offers employees and job-seekers a reliable resource, showing firm scores on each of the rating factors to help them find a workplace that meets their unique needs. It also enables law firms to see how they measure up against competitors."

The methodology for the Law Firms list mirrors general U.S. News Best Companies to Work For ratings by evaluating publicly available employee sentiment and other data that demonstrate how a company supports the everyday experience of its workers.

To calculate the U.S. News Best Companies to Work For: Law Firms list, U.S. News partnered with SurePoint Technologies and Revelio Labs, which gathered relevant data, including employee sentiment and legal market research, to calculate the six metrics used in the list. Only companies that are included in SurePoint Technologies' Legal Insights (formerly Leopard Solutions) database were considered for the list. Additionally, each company had to have a minimum of 10 U.S.-based Glassdoor reviews that included written comments and star ratings between 2020-2025. For further details on how the metric scores were calculated, see the methodology.

For more information, visit Best Companies to Work For: Law Firms and share the rankings on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X (formerly Twitter) using #BCTWF.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.