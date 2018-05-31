U.S. News & World Report Survey: Many Rewards Credit Card Holders Don't Shop Around

U.S. News Money, which publishes the Best Rewards Credit Cards of 2018, conducted the survey to learn more about cardholders' rewards preferences and redemption habits. According to its 2018 Rewards Credit Card Survey:

Cash back is the most popular reward, followed by airline rewards and gift cards. The highest number of respondents (43 percent) said they redeemed cash back or a statement credit within the last 12 months, followed by airline rewards (23 percent) and gift cards (16 percent).

The top three stated reasons consumers choose specific cards are no annual fees, the rate of earning rewards and loyalty perks or rewards.

Most cardholders don't maximize the value of their rewards cards. More than 25 percent of those surveyed carry a balance from month to month at least seven times a year, potentially costing them more than the rewards they earn.

"There are dozens of rewards credit cards to choose from," said Kimberly Castro, executive editor at U.S. News. "But, consumers need to do their research to find the right card for their specific financial situation. By carrying a balance or not shopping around, they're leaving money on the table."

In addition to the survey, U.S. News publishes in-depth credit card guides to help consumers understand how to make credit cards work in their favor. Consumers can find advice on Comparing Cards, Maximizing Rewards and much more.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and News, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings, news and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-news--world-report-survey-many-rewards-credit-card-holders-dont-shop-around-300657397.html

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report

Related Links

http://www.usnews.com

