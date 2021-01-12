U.S. News & World Report Unveils the 2021 Best Jobs

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today revealed the 2021 Best Jobs . At a time when health care is more critical than ever, jobs from the sector dominate the list, with 42 of the 100 Best Jobs in health care or health care support roles.

After ranking No. 3 since 2017, Physician Assistant captures the No. 1 spot, while software developer lands at No. 2 after topping the list for three consecutive years. Nurse practitioner follows at No. 3, while medical and health services manager debuted in the top 10 at No. 4.

The rankings offer a look at the best jobs across 17 lists – from sectors such as business and technology – to help job seekers at every level achieve their career goals. They take into account the most important aspects of a job, including growth potential, work-life balance and salary.

"One thing the global pandemic has reinforced is the need and value of health care professionals," says Antonio Barbera, consumer advice editor at U.S. News. "This year's rankings affirm that it is a good career sector for many, with typically high median salaries and low unemployment rates."

Health care jobs also rank high among the Best Jobs that Pay More Than $100K. Fifteen of this list's top 25 are health care occupations. Orthodontist tops the list, followed by anesthesiologist at No. 2 and oral and maxillofacial surgeon at No. 3. These – along with five other health care positions that round out the top 8 – have a median salary of over $200,000.

Along with flight attendant, data scientist was added to the overall 2021 Best Jobs rankings this year. The job broke into the top 10 at No. 8 due to its strong growth rate, comparatively high salary, good work-life balance and solid job prospect evaluation.

"In an increasingly digital society, there's strong demand for tech-skilled employees. As many existing and prospective workers are evaluating their goals and lifestyle needs this year, technology jobs are attractive for those who value high salaries and the ability to work remotely," says Barbera.

The 2021 Best Jobs rankings offer job seekers detailed information on training and education requirements, median salary, and job satisfaction across diverse sectors, including social services , education , construction , and creative and media . For individuals interested in pursuing science , technology , engineering and math, also known as the STEM fields, U.S. News compiles the Best STEM Jobs .

To calculate Best Jobs, U.S. News draws data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify jobs with the greatest hiring demand. Jobs are then scored using seven component measures: 10-year growth volume, 10-year growth percentage, median salary, employment rate, future job prospects, stress level and work-life balance. For further details on how the rankings were calculated, see the methodology .

For more information, visit Best Jobs and share the rankings on Facebook and Twitter using #BestJobs .

2021 U.S. News Best Jobs Rankings

*See the full list of the Best Jobs here .

100 Best Jobs 1. Physician Assistant 2. Software Developer 3. Nurse Practitioner 4. Medical and Health Services Manager 5. Physician Best Technology Jobs 1. Software Developer 2. Data Scientist 3. IT Manager 4. Information Security Analyst 5. Computer Systems Analyst Best Health Care Jobs 1. Physician Assistant 2. Nurse Practitioner 3. Physician 4. Speech-Language Pathologist 5. Dentist









Best Business Jobs 1. Medical and Health Services Manager 2. Statistician 3. Financial Manager 4. Financial Advisor 5. Operations Research Analyst













About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and News, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, USNews.com is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

