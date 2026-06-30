U.S. News & World Report Unveils the 2026-2027 Best Companies to Work For Ratings

The 2026-2027 ratings recognize public and private companies that support employee and intern needs best across 14 industries.

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced the 2026-2027 U.S. News Best Companies to Work For ratings. For the first time in a single release, the ratings feature both public and privately owned companies across 14 industries.

The ratings evaluate a combined 3,900 publicly and privately owned companies to help employees and job seekers make decisions about workplaces that may be a good fit for them. They offer an analysis of organizations that best meet consumer preferences across factors including quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development.

"Job seekers' definitions of 'best' evolve with their needs," said Carly Chase, vice president of Careers at U.S. News. "U.S. News' ratings are a reliable resource for employers seeking best practices from their peers and job seekers finding companies that fit. From new grads in the AI era and seasoned pros seeking a career change, to HR leaders researching organizational trends, the ratings are a central hub that highlights businesses that U.S. News found effectively support their staff."

The ratings also include sublists for companies that support family caregivers and optimal organizations for internship experiences. To further support these job seekers in a rapidly changing, competitive work environment, U.S. News debuted the Durable Skills Assessment which personalizes insights into core skills and professional strengths for the modern workplace. The assessment will be available through July 31, 2026.

"Between ramped-up AI adoption in workplaces across industries and changes to parental leave policies at major companies, the job force is navigating turbulent shifts that have left many young grads, job seekers and employees feeling uncertain of where their career will land," said Chase. "The 2026-2027 ratings offer options for the nearly one in five caregivers and host of 2026 graduates seeking their next best step."

With support from a panel of experts, U.S. News' methodology analyzes publicly available employee sentiment of companies, incorporating editorial judgment and other data that informs how a company supports the everyday experience of its workers. The 2026-2027 ratings recognize the top 25% of businesses evaluated in industries including finance and insurance, manufacturing and agriculture, consumer products and more.

To calculate the U.S. News Best Companies to Work For, U.S. News considered private companies that have at least 1,000 employees and more than $500 million in annual revenue, as defined by ZoomInfo, and the 5,000 largest publicly traded companies by market cap. All considered companies were required to have at least 75 Glassdoor reviews written between 2021-2025.

Relevant data, including employee sentiment and regulatory enforcement data, was gathered from QUODD, ZoomInfo, Revelio Labs and Good Jobs First to calculate the six metrics used in the list. For further details on how the metric scores were calculated, see the methodology.

For more information, explore U.S. News' expanding Careers offerings, and share the ratings on Facebook, TikTok and X using #BCTWF.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, insurance, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.