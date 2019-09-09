U.S. News & World Report Unveils the 35th Edition of the Best Colleges Rankings

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in education rankings, today announced the 2020 U.S. News Best Colleges. Princeton University remains No. 1 among National Universities, while Williams College is once again in the top spot among National Liberal Arts Colleges. This year, public schools in California, Florida and New York excel in enrolling and graduating large proportions of low-income students. Further, the University of California—Los Angeles maintains its spot as the No. 1 Top Public School among National Universities.

To help families with choosing a college, U.S. News updated its offerings for the 2020 edition of Best Colleges. Here's what's new this year:

"For more than three decades, we've collected and analyzed data on thousands of colleges and universities across the country and helped put schools on the map," said Kim Castro, editor and chief content officer of U.S. News. "We've found the best institutions to be ones committed to academically and financially supporting their students through graduation. They draw in high-quality professors and set students up for postgraduate success."

U.S. News ranked nearly 1,400 colleges and universities for the 35th edition of the rankings. The mission has always been to broaden education options for students, and in that, U.S. News has succeeded. Nearly 90% of visitors coming to Best Colleges on usnews.com are looking at schools outside the top 10 National Universities and National Liberal Arts Colleges.

To calculate the top schools, U.S. News focuses on academic quality and places emphasis on outcome measures – including graduation rates, retention rates and social mobility. Outcomes are the mostly highly weighted ranking factor, contributing 35% to each school's overall score.

2020 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges

National Universities – Top 3

1. Princeton University (NJ)

2. Harvard University (MA)

3. Columbia University (NY) (tie)

3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (tie)

3. Yale University (CT) (tie)

National Liberal Arts Colleges – Top 3

1. Williams College (MA)

2. Amherst College (MA)

3. Swarthmore College (PA) (tie)

3. Wellesley College (MA) (tie)

Top Public Schools

National Universities – Top 3

1. University of California—Los Angeles

2. University of California—Berkeley

3. University of Michigan—Ann Arbor

National Liberal Arts Colleges – Top 3

1. United States Naval Academy (MD)

2. United States Military Academy (NY)

3. United States Air Force Academy (CO)

Top Performers on Social Mobility

National Universities – Top 3

1. University of California—Riverside

2. University of California—Santa Cruz

3. University of California—Irvine

National Liberal Arts Colleges – Top 3

1. Cornell College (IA)

2. Agnes Scott College (GA)

3. Houghton College (NY)

In addition to the rankings, U.S. News offers postgraduate salary information on 1,500 schools using data provided by PayScale. U.S. News College Compass subscribers will have access to salary data broken down by major at each school. Prospective students can also see ratings and reviews by current students, alumni and faculty on schools' profile pages. Alongside the reviews are Q&A sections for each school, answering questions on topics like campus dining and extracurricular activities.

U.S. News also publishes year-round editorial content related to the college process, including applying to college, managing financial aid and navigating school as an international student.

