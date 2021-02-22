U.S. News & World Report's 360 Reviews Names Choice Home Warranty Among Best Home Warranty Companies of 2021 and Best Claim Service 2021

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Home Warranty has been recognized as a Best Home Warranty Company of 2021 and Best Claim Service of 2021 by U.S. News & World Report's 360 Reviews team.

U.S. News' online guide features in-depth information on choosing a home warranty company and covers a range of topics, including coverages, plan options and discounts.

"We are honored that U.S. News 360 Reviews named Choice Home Warranty as a Best Home Warranty Company of 2021 and as Best Claim Service of 2021 for the second year in a row," said Victor Hakim, CEO of Choice Home Warranty. "The Choice Home Warranty team is dedicated to providing our customers with exceptional service, and it is gratifying to see our commitment to excellence recognized by U.S. News 360 Reviews again."

U.S. News evaluated home warranty companies based on cost, appliances and systems covered, unique warranty features. U.S. News' 360 Reviews team applied an unbiased methodology that includes professional ratings and reviews, consumer ratings and reviews and research comparing various features across home warranty companies.

Media Relations: [email protected]

Investor Relations: [email protected]

ABOUT CHOICE HOME WARRANTY

Choice Home Warranty is a leading home warranty company headquartered in Edison, NJ. The company provides service contracts to consumers for the repair or replacement of major home systems and appliances that break down due to normal wear and tear. It services its customers through a network of over 15,000 independent contractors. Choice Home Warranty has covered more than 1 million homes across the country and handled more than 3 million service requests. ChoiceHomeWarranty.com prides itself on being the industry leader, with proprietary automated dispatching and tracking technology.

ABOUT U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and News, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. The 360 Reviews team brings the U.S. News approach to consumer guidance into a broad set of consumer product and service categories. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE Choice Home Warranty

Related Links

https://www.choicehomewarranty.com/

