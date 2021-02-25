U.S. News & World Report's 360 Reviews Names Innovations From Whirlpool Brand Among Best Washers And Dryers Of 2021

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool brand's Top Load Washer with Quick Wash and Top Load Gas & Electric Dryers with Wrinkle Shield™ Plus have been recognized in U.S. News & World Report's 360 Reviews roundups of the Best Top-Load Washing Machines and Best Dryers of 2021. Of the 20 total laundry machines reviewed, Whirlpool brand has earned a spot within the top five rankings of each roundup, with the gas dryer earning a recognition as the Best Gas Dryer of 2021.

Whirlpool's washing machine has been awarded for its capacity to tackle bulky items, quick wash cycles that can clean a 3 lb. load in as little as 28 minutes, and pre-soak option that cuts a step in the laundry process. Whirlpool's dryers have been recognized for their Energy Star Certification, easy-to-use functionality and smaller size to fit easily in the laundry space.

"Washing care is one of the core pillars of Whirlpool brand, and it's thrilling to see our hard work recognized by a global leader in quality rankings such as U.S. News & World Report," said Nelly Martinez, senior brand manager for Whirlpool brand. "We take pride in producing appliances that are high-quality, cost-effective and enjoyable to use. Knowing we can make a difference in customers' lives by saving them time on daily chores is our ultimate goal, and we appreciate the recognition for delivering on it."

U.S. News evaluated these products based on capacity, energy efficiency, warranty, price and other unique features that consumers take into consideration when purchasing a new washing machine or dryer. The U.S. News 360 Reviews team applied an unbiased methodology that accounts for professional ratings and reviews, consumer ratings and reviews and research comparing various features of washers and dryers.

To learn more about Whirlpool's award-winning lineup of laundry products and to shop the latest innovations, visit https://www.whirlpool.com/ .

About Whirlpool Brand

For more than one hundred years, Whirlpool brand has been inspired by how people care for their families. Whirlpool brand is designing home appliances that are focused on improving how families give and get the care they need with the latest technologies and innovations – whether that means most flexible refrigerator storage for all types of family needs, induction technology for efficient cooking and easier cleaning, or laundry pairs that sense and adapt to clothes with the latest in connected technologies. Whirlpool brand created and continues outpacing goals of its Care Counts™ Laundry Program, through which the brand is committed to helping create educational equality by installing washers and dryers in schools to help remove one small but important barrier to attendance – access to clean clothes. Whirlpool brand is part of Whirlpool Corporation, the world's leading manufacturer and marketer of major home appliances. For more information on Whirlpool, please visit whirlpool.com/everydaycare or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/whirlpoolusa or Twitter at @WhirlpoolUSA . Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com .

