U.S. News & World Report's 360 Reviews Names Serta Mattress Among Best of 2019

ATLANTA, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Serta iComfort® Hybrid Blue Fusion 100 Firm mattress has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report's Best Mattresses of 2019 rankings, distributed by the publication's 360 Reviews team in June 2019.

In its review of the mattress, U.S. News & World Report touts Serta's new system of individually pocketed springs that ensures proper alignment and durability, in addition to a one-inch layer of support foam that adds stability and reduces motion transfer. Another highlight is the mattress' gel memory foam that helps dissipate heat and regulate temperature to keep sleepers cool through the night.

"Serta's iComfort Hybrid Blue Fusion 100 Firm combines two foam layers providing a firmer feel with breathable, gentle cushioning with our Hybrid Coil™ support system to deliver the ideal trifecta of comfort, support and durability," says Onney Crawley, Vice President of Brand Marketing for Serta. "The high-performing technology combined with a great value for the price is why it consistently receives positive consumer reviews."

U.S. News' new guide features in-depth information on choosing mattresses and covers a range of factors to consider, including different materials, budgets and specific consumer needs. U.S. News' 360 Reviews team applied an unbiased methodology that includes:

A nationwide consumer survey

Opinions from independent mattress and sleep experts

Third-party reviews

"As a leader in the category for more than 85 years, we're grateful consumers continue to trust our brand for exceptional comfort and a better sleep experience," says Crawley.

For more information on Serta, visit www.Serta.com or follow along online at https://www.facebook.com/sertamattress, https://twitter.com/sertamattresses and https://www.instagram.com/serta.

Contacts:

John Newsome, Serta

jnewsome@SertaSimmons.com

(404) 534-4864

Christian Blatner, Zeno Group

Christian.Blatner@zenogroup.com

(312) 396-9771

ABOUT SERTA, INC.

Serta, Inc. ("Serta"), through its licensees, is the No. 1 mattress manufacturer in the United States. Serta's product portfolio includes the Perfect Sleeper®, which is the Only Official Mattress of the National Sleep Foundation, and the iComfort® Sleep System, both named Consumers Digest Best Buys. Serta through its licensees also manufactures the iSeries® Hybrid Sleep System and the exclusive Bellagio at Home® mattress collection.

As the leading provider of mattresses to the hospitality industry, Serta partners with hotel groups such as Hilton Worldwide, Marriott International, Intercontinental Hotels Group, Choice Hotels International, Best Western International, Omni Hotels and Resorts, as well as Bellagio Las Vegas. In addition, Serta is distributed internationally in more than 150 other countries.

With its worldwide network, Serta is able to respond quickly to customers' needs while still preserving strict control standards to ensure the highest quality. For more information, visit Serta.com.

ABOUT U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and Civic, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. The 360 Reviews team brings the U.S. News approach to consumer guidance into a broad set of consumer product and service categories. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE Serta, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.serta.com

