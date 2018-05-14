U.S. News & World Report's Branded Content Wins Financial Communications Society Portfolio Award

"The Why International? content experience was produced to inform financial advisors about OppenheimerFunds' International Growth Strategy in an immersive, engaging way," said Jada Graves, managing editor of U.S. News' BrandFuse. "We're delighted to have successfully achieved that, and have such a collaborative and fruitful relationship with OppenheimerFunds."

The Portfolio Awards recognize creative excellence in marketing communications from financial services providers, including investment firms, credit card companies, investment banks, brokerages and exchanges, insurance companies, mutual funds, ETFs, hedge funds, accounting firms, clearing corporations and commercial banks. Trophies are awarded for public relations, collateral and annual reports, and advertising.

U.S. News Money provides the highest quality financial advice to support long-term investors, business decision makers and financial advisors. U.S. News' BrandFuse was created in 2012 to provide clients with more flexibility and opportunity to communicate to U.S. News' audience. "We're focused on working with a spectrum of financial marketers and other brands to publish engaged storytelling that empowers B2B and consumer audiences to make the best decisions," said William D. Holiber, president and CEO of U.S. News & World Report. "This Portfolio Award is a testament to working with collaborative partners like OppenheimerFunds to leverage all of U.S. News' capabilities to meet their business objectives."

U.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Education, Health, Personal Finance, Travel, Cars and News, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings, news and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 30 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

