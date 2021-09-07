U.S. News and Activated Insights Announce Collaboration to Identify the Best Senior Living Communities

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in health care rankings and consumer advice, and Activated Insights, the leading survey provider for the senior living industry, today announced a collaboration to identify the best senior living communities in regions across the United States.

"Finding quality senior communities and care providers is a critical decision many families have to make," said Chad Smolinski, senior vice president of U.S. News. "By collaborating with Activated Insights on the Best Senior Living survey, we aim to better support seniors and their families in finding the right communities for their needs."

For over 30 years, U.S. News has helped consumers find the best solutions for families and caregivers. Today that covers a range of services for seniors, from identifying the best hospitals and nursing homes for their care needs to helping seniors choose the right Medicare plan.

"We're making it accessible for all senior living providers, and the process is both transparent and straightforward," says Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, CEO of Activated Insights. "There are incredible providers in our field transforming people's lives. We want to help those communities get the recognition they deserve and with U.S. News help consumers find those communities that best match what they're looking for."

Through this new collaboration, all senior living providers in the United States are invited to participate by engaging in the resident and family survey administered by Activated Insights. To take part in the U.S. News & World Report's 2022 Best Senior Living evaluation, providers will need to survey their residents and their families with Activated Insights by the end of 2021.

Learn more at activatedinsights.com/usnews .

About Activated Insights

Activated Insights helps senior care providers collect feedback from their employees and residents to improve and get recognition for their good work. Our customers say that working with us gives them a more engaged workforce and better resident experiences. https://activatedinsights.com/

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower citizens, consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report