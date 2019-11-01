U.S. News and Best Lawyers Release 2020 "Best Law Firms" Awards

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers, for the 10th consecutive year, collaboratively announce the release of the "Best Law Firms" rankings.

Firms included in the 2020 Edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" are recognized for professional excellence with consistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. To be eligible for a ranking, a ﬁrm must ﬁrst have a lawyer recognized in The Best Lawyers in America©, which recognizes the top 5% of private practicing lawyers in the United States. Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise.

"Choosing the right law ﬁrm can be a vital decision," said Tim Smart, executive editor at U.S. News & World Report. "The rankings draw on U.S. News' 35 years of experience evaluating complex institutions to help individuals and companies alike make the best decisions."

The 2020 rankings are based on the highest number of participating ﬁrms and client votes received on record. Almost 16,000 lawyers provided more than 1,229,000 law ﬁrm assessments, and more than 12,000 clients participated providing 107,000 evaluations.

"For the 2020 'Best Law Firms' publication, the evaluation process has remained just as rigorous and discerning as it did when we ﬁrst started ten years ago," says Phil Greer, CEO of Best Lawyers. "This year we reviewed 14,931 law ﬁrms throughout the United States – across 75 national practice areas – and a total of 2,106 ﬁrms received a national law ﬁrm ranking. We are proud that the 'Best Law Firms' rankings continue to act as an indicator of excellence throughout the legal industry."

Ranked ﬁrms, presented in three tiers, are recognized on a national and regional-based scale. Firms that received a tier designation reﬂect the highest level of respect a ﬁrm can earn among other leading lawyers and clients from the same communities and practice areas.

Awards were given in 75 national practice areas and 127 metropolitan practice areas. Additionally, one "Law Firm of the Year" was named in each nationally-ranked practice area.

National and metropolitan tier 1 rankings will be featured in the physical edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms", which will be distributed to more than 30,000 in-house counsel.

The 2020 "Best Law Firms" rankings can be seen in their entirety by visiting bestlawﬁrms.usnews.com.

ABOUT "BEST LAW FIRMS"

The U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in the ﬁeld, and review of additional information provided by law ﬁrms as part of the formal submission process. To be eligible for a 2020 ranking, a law ﬁrm must have at least one lawyer recognized in the 25th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America list for that particular location and specialty.

ABOUT U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues aﬀecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and Civic, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

ABOUT BEST LAWYERS

Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected lawyer ranking service in the world. For almost 40 years, Best Lawyers has assisted those in need of legal services to identify the lawyers best qualiﬁed to represent them in distant jurisdictions or unfamiliar specialties. Best Lawyers rankings are published in leading local, regional, and national publications across the globe.

