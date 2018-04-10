U.S. News and Binary Fountain Team Up to Add Patient Experience Ratings to Online Doctor Profiles

"In the age of healthcare consumerism, patient experience information has become a crucial piece of information for patients and families when choosing a physician," said Chad Smolinski, chief product officer of U.S. News. "Our collaboration with Binary Fountain allows U.S. News to expand the breadth and depth of relevant, trusted data we can provide to patients while searching for a new doctor."

A recent national survey found that 75 percent of Americans say online ratings and review sites have influenced their decision when selecting a physician. Consumers researching care options on U.S. News' Doctor Finder site will now have the ability to access an overall patient satisfaction rating, alongside as many as 10 individual patient experience metrics related to common topics that prospective patients care about when choosing a new provider. These ratings reflect patients' feedback on factors such as good communication, clarity of instructions, provider's attitude and follow-up.

"We are excited to partner with U.S. News to further enhance their doctor profile pages with patient experience ratings, delivering industry-leading insights, data and analytics on thousands of doctors across the country," said Ramu Potarazu, president and CEO of Binary Fountain. "We are confident that our patient experience ratings will further strengthen the patient voice and empower consumers to make better informed decisions, based on doctors' previous track records."

Leveraging its Provider Social Index® (PSI) technology, Binary Fountain aggregates patient feedback from more than 100 online sources and then uses a proprietary Natural Language Processing engine to extract insights and derive a rating for each of the 10 patient experience metrics. These ratings are not indicators of medical quality, rather they are a reflection - with a score of fair to excellent – of consumers' overall patient satisfaction.

Patient experience data will be added to U.S. News doctor profiles across multiple specialties over the next several months, beginning with family medicine physicians. To learn more about U.S. News' patient experience ratings metrics, powered by Binary Fountain, refer to the FAQ and methodology.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Education, Health, Personal Finance, Travel, Cars and News, usnews.com provides consumer advice, rankings, news and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 30 million people visit usnews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

About Binary Fountain

Binary Fountain is the leading provider of patient feedback management solutions designed specifically for healthcare in a single cloud-based platform. Its patient experience platform is built on a proprietary healthcare-centric Natural Language Processing (NLP) engine that mines patient feedback from surveys, online ratings and review sites, social media, and other data sources to equip its customers with the actionable insights needed to improve patient satisfaction and loyalty, increase engagement and drive sustainable bottom-line results. Leading organizations, large and small, rely on Binary Fountain to understand the patient experience, drive comprehensive operational intelligence throughout the organization, and engage patients with innovative transparency and reputation management solutions. For more information on Binary Fountain, visit http://www.binaryfountain.com or follow on Twitter @binaryfountain .

