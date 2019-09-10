U.S. News and Caring.com Team Up to Offer New Assisted Living Directory

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in health care rankings and consumer advice, today announced a new collaboration with Caring.com , a leading online senior care resource and telephonic senior living referral service in the United States. Through this expanded relationship, U.S. News will now publish an extensive directory and data on more than 8,700 assisted living communities in addition to the 15,000 nursing homes currently published in its Nursing Home Finder .

Picking the appropriate assisted living community is a challenging decision several million Americans face every year. Both residents and caretakers have to balance factors such as cost, location or the type of long-term care facilities needed. The new Assisted Living directory gives families the opportunity to compare assisted living in order to choose the right community for their loved one depending on their specific needs and lifestyle.

"People who are seeking a long-term care option deserve to be given the most up to date information available," said Zachary Adams, Senior Health Data Analyst of U.S. News. "Our collaboration with Caring.com allows U.S. News to expand the breadth of relevant, useful data we can provide to residents and families while searching for a community."

"The team at Caring is incredibly excited about our partnership with U.S. News," said Jim Rosenthal, Chief Executive Officer of Caring.com. "We believe that getting this important information to consumers at Caring and U.S. News eases the difficult process of finding care for aging loved ones. Caring is a company founded for caregivers by caregivers – the ability to reach a wider audience through this partnership further fulfills our mission. Together, we more strongly support seniors and their families in the search for assisted living."

The new directory offers comprehensive information about health services, activities and amenities offered at each residence as well as patient and family reviews from residents and their families for almost all (licensed) assisted living communities in the country. With this tool, individuals can easily conduct a customized search for a highly rated facility by location, resident rating, Alzheimer's and memory care and size.

The assisted living platform, in collaboration with Caring.com, is part of U.S. News' expanding senior care offerings, which includes Best Nursing Homes and Medicare content, ratings and in-depth analysis to help residents, caregivers and families navigate this critical health care decision.

In addition to helping families find the best assisted living facility for their loved one, U.S. News provides advice on when the best time is to make the move to an assisted living community, the specific factors that make for the best assisted living community and how assisted living can improve residents' quality of life .

To learn more about this new platform, visit U.S. News Assisted Living directory here .

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and Civic, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

About Caring.com

With millions of online visitors, Caring.com is a leading senior care resource and referral service for family caregivers seeking information and support as they care for aging loved ones. Applying cutting-edge technology to its social mission, Caring.com provides helpful eldercare content for caregivers and comprehensive senior living and senior care directories for the United States – with more than 250,000 consumer reviews, and representatives across the country.

