U.S. News and Doximity Offer New Physician Appointment Booking Tool

Working with Doximity, U.S. News offers a free-to-use online directory of more than 900,000 practicing U.S. physicians, which provides consumers with data and tools that help them choose the right medical professional. The new appointment booking tool will allow consumers searching for a physician on U.S. News find a doctor that matches their healthcare needs and easily schedule appointments.

"For over 25 years, U.S. News has helped patients in search of reliable health care information find the best hospital to treat their specific needs," said Evan Jones, Vice President & General Manager, Healthcare & Insights Groups at U.S. News. "With this expansion of our partnership with Doximity through our new online appointment booking service, we are increasing our ability to deliver high-quality and on-demand medical information to patients looking to connect with top healthcare providers."

The appointment booking platform will be available for physicians and health organizations that subscribe to the service through Doximity, and will be easily integrated with existing third-party scheduling applications. Patients will also be able to make appointments directly through a physician's public-facing Doximity profile in addition to the U.S. News website.

"At Mount Sinai Health System, we are continually seeking fast, seamless ways to connect patients to physicians," said Margaret Coughlin, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Mount Sinai Health System. "The Appointment Booking tool will enable patients greater access to our world-class providers and we are excited to join forces with U.S. News on this initiative."

More than 7 million visitors research physicians on U.S. News and Doximity each month. Using the new appointment booking tool, consumers will be seamlessly connected to the physicians' preferred booking systems. For providers that already have an online scheduling system, U.S. News and Doximity can integrate with these existing systems.

"U.S. News Doctor Finder and Doximity physician profiles have become a vital resource for consumers researching and looking for a physician," said Nate Gross, M.D., co-founder of Doximity. "The addition of a booking tool helps make the process even more streamlined for patients."

More than 70 percent of all U.S. physicians have joined Doximity to connect, collaborate, and collectively provide better care for their patients. In addition, physicians can control whether certain information is shared publicly on usnews.com via their Doximity account.

