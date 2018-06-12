U.S. News and Pharmacy Times® Reveal 2018 Top Recommended Health Products

As seasonal allergy symptoms linger and summer travel season begins, the 2018 list of top-recommended over-the-counter products helps prepare consumers and their families to stay healthy during any summer adventure.

Returning No.1 Pharmacist Recommended Brands include:

Sunscreen: Neutrogena

Sun Burn Relief: Solarcaine

Headache: Advil

Antihistamines (Allergy): Claritin

Children's Allergy: Children's Zyrtec Allergy Syrup

Children's Pain Relief: Children's Tylenol

Cough Suppressant: Delsym

Acid Reducer: Prilosec OTC

First Aid, Adhesive Bandages: Band-Aid

First Aid, Topical Antibiotic: Neosporin

Toothpaste: Crest

Mouthwash/Rinse: Listerine

This year's overall list also includes eight new product categories that, along with returning favorites, give consumers pharmacist recommendations for over-the-counter brands they need for year-round health. Non Medicated Vicks VapoInhaler is named the No. 1 recommended product in the new "Nasal-Decongestant, Inhaler" category. TylenolPM is top-recommended in the new "Sleep Aid/Analgesic Combination Products" list.

Additional Top Recommended Favorites for 2018 include:

Immune Support: Emergen-C

Topical Cough Suppressant, Lozenge: Cepacol

Teething Products: Orajel Instant Relief

Acne Products: Differin Gel

Athlete's Foot/Antifungal Products: Lamisil

Dandruff Shampoo: Head & Shoulders

"Consumers turn to U.S. News when making important health decisions ­– from choosing a hospital or physician to selecting a Medicare plan and nursing home," said Angela Haupt, Assistant Managing Editor of Health at U.S. News. "The Top Recommended Health Products highlight recommendations from pharmacists to help narrow the best choices, making any trip to the drugstore more informed and less overwhelming."

Troy Trygstad, Pharmacy Times® editor-in-chief, added: "The OTC Guide provides consumers with trusted pharmacist insights on over-the-counter products. We are thrilled again to collaborate with U.S. News to offer the results of the survey to a larger audience and appreciate the time our pharmacists took to share their recommendations. "

U.S. News and Pharmacy Times® began collaborating in 2012 to bring pharmacist recommendations to consumers nationwide. Pharmacy Times® evaluates pharmacists' insights and preferences through an annual research program with HRA®–Healthcare Research and Analytics, a consultative health care market research practice. Through the U.S. News website, health.usnews.com/otc, consumers have an easy and searchable way to access the information produced by pharmacists' recommendations. U.S. News displays brands that received at least 1 percent of pharmacists' votes, but only awards a "No. 1 Pharmacist Recommended Brand" designation to top-ranked products in each category.

For more information, visit Facebook or Twitter using #OTCGuide, or otcguide.net to access the rankings and search pharmacist recommendations by symptom, product or category.

