U.S. News Announces 2021 Best Hotels Rankings

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced the Best Hotels rankings, which evaluate more than 30,000 luxury hotels and resorts across the USA , Europe , Canada , Mexico , Bermuda and the Caribbean . Even though global travel remains limited, these hotels continue to operate at the top of their class for luxury and hospitality – a recognition made more meaningful during these challenging times.

"The travel industry has faced numerous challenges over the past year, emphasizing the need to support and recognize hotels that continue to maintain exemplary standards," said Zach Watson, travel editor at U.S. News. "This year's list offers a reliable guide for travelers to use when planning their next getaway, whether that's in a few months or next year."

Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii is the No. 1 Best Hotel in the USA , impressing both experts and travelers with its numerous amenities, ranging from picturesque pools and a world-class golf course to daily activities like sailing, beachfront yoga and cultural tours. Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, follows at No. 2 and The Peninsula Chicago at No. 3. These hotels stand out due to their exceptional customer service, well-maintained grounds, luxuriously comfortable accommodations and wealth of on-site amenities.

"The Best Hotels in the USA guide offers information on everything from room amenities to pool and spa features, allowing people itching to get out of their home offices and explore the country to begin planning for their next staycation or vacation when they feel comfortable," said Watson.

Travelers hoping to make the outdoors a focus of any future vacations (think: sprawling beaches, scenic mountains and wide-open spaces) should consult the Best All-Inclusive Resorts and Best Resorts rankings. The Best All-Inclusive Resorts in Mexico and Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean lists provide a road map for anyone dreaming of sipping a margarita on a white sand beach, but struggling to parse through convoluted meal plans and vacation packages. Meanwhile, the Best Resorts in the USA and Best Resorts in Canada lists feature world-class properties offering everything from hiking and skiing trails to beaches, pools and water parks.

Cheval Blanc St-Barth Isle de France in St. Barts is the Best Hotel in the Caribbean . Meanwhile, Jade Mountain in St. Lucia maintains the top spot as the Best All-Inclusive Resort in the Caribbean , thanks to its tasty on-site cuisine and varied meal plan options, in addition to its three-walled "sanctuaries," or rooms, which offer sweeping views of the Caribbean Sea and the Pitons.

For the Best Hotels in Mexico , Rosewood Mayakoba in Playa Del Carmen takes the top spot, while Grand Velas Riviera Maya in Playa del Carmen, known for its excellent customer service, gourmet cuisine and revitalizing spa services, is the Best All-Inclusive Resort in Mexico .

The Ritz-Carlton Montréal earns recognition as the Best Hotel in Canada , and Rosewood Bermuda ranks No. 1 on this year's Best Hotels in Bermuda list. Le Bristol Paris, up from No. 3, came in as the No. 1 Best Hotel in Europe and is celebrated by guests for its Parisian-style rooms and the staff's attention to detail.

U.S. News scores luxury hotels using a methodology that combines each hotel's industry awards with its star rating and guest reviews. U.S. News did not include COVID-19 data in the rankings. However, several of the major industry awards factored into the rankings take property cleanliness into account. The U.S. News Travel team also offers information on how the coronavirus pandemic is changing the hotel industry , ways hotel cleaning protocols have evolved and the top hotels for remote workers . These rankings are part of the U.S. News Travel vertical, which also evaluates the Best Vacations , Best Cruise Lines and Best Travel Rewards Programs .

2021 U.S. News Best Hotels Rankings

In the USA

Four Seasons Resort Lanai Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach The Peninsula Chicago The Beverly Hills Hotel The Langham , Chicago

In Canada

Ritz-Carlton Montréal Rosewood Hotel Georgia Fogo Island Inn The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto Fairmont Pacific Rim

In Mexico

Rosewood Mayakoba One&Only Palmilla Esperanza , Auberge Resorts Collection Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal Montage Los Cabos

In the Caribbean

Cheval Blanc St-Barth Isle de France Eden Rock – St Barths Belmond Cap Juluca Jade Mountain Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve

In Bermuda

Rosewood Bermuda Hamilton Princess Hotel & Beach Club The Loren at Pink Beach Fairmont Southampton Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa

In Europe

Le Bristol Paris Hotel de la Ville, A Rocco Forte Hotel Badrutt's Palace Hotel Ashford Castle Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris

