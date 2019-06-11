U.S. News Announces June's Best New Car Deals

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today unveiled the list of June's Best New Car Deals. This month's list includes eight vehicles with excellent financing or cash back incentives. U.S. News also provides June's Best Lease Deals and Best Used Car Deals.

"This is the first summer in a long time where consumers have been in the driver's seat as the demand for new cars slows," said Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "We're seeing plenty of good deals on popular models, including the Ford F-150. You can even save big at the other end of the automotive spectrum, with some incredible cash back on the Chevrolet Bolt EV."

June's Best New Car Deals

Each month, U.S. News collects new and used car deals for Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Honda, Chevrolet, Hyundai, Kia, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, Mazda, Buick, GMC, Subaru, Volkswagen, Acura, Cadillac, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW and Lexus vehicles. Deals listed are from manufacturers' sites using representative ZIP codes. Deals may vary depending on location, the buyer's credit score and other factors. Deals are valid through June 30, 2019, according to manufacturers' sites. In some cases, they extend to July 2019.

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money, and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car buying journey, offering advice for researching cars, finding cars for sale near you, and getting the best rate on car insurance. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 73 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. Eighty percent of active shoppers reported that the U.S. News Best Cars site influenced their car purchasing decision.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and Civic, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report

Related Links

http://www.usnews.com

